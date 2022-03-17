ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Downtown Lima Inc. introduces Billingsley as Executive Director

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVoWK_0ehR8oBO00
Mayor Sharetta Smith (bottom right) and Karen Sommer (top right) watch on as new executive director for Downtown Lima Inc. Betsy Billingsley shares her past experiences with the Lima Mall and what she hopes to achieve in her new role.

LIMA — Downtown Lima, Inc. Board President Karen Sommer introduced new executive director Betsy Billingsley Wednesday morning.

Billingsley will lead the local non-profit’s mission of economic development and the beautification of downtown Lima, while collaborating with the community and local businesses for events and activities. Billingsley will engage with downtown businesses and community members, serving as a representative for the downtown community.

Sommer unveiled the new, yet quite familiar face, to the city during Mayor Sharetta Smith’s weekly press conference saying “we had other ones (applicants) that were very qualified, but I think that Betsy is a fit that will be great.” Sommer congratulated Billingsley on her new position and turned the podium over to her.

Billingsley brings more than 25 years of communication and marketing experience to the position. Most recently, she served as marketing director at Lima Mall and Lima Center. Billingsley is a Lima native who graduated from Elida High School.

“I’m very excited to be the new executive director and I’m looking forward to continuing the work that’s already been started and everything that’s going on. I can’t wait to get started with all of the great places that just need to be promoted and that’s what I’m here for.”

Billingsley is taking over the position last held by Shaunna Basinger before she announced her intention to resign in December after taking over as Downtown Inc. executive director in the fall of 2020. Basinger took over for Aubrey Kaye, who spent nearly two decades in the position.

“I’m very excited to continue the work that’s being done downtown and to help those new businesses that are just opening and may not have their own marketing department. That’s kind of what we’re there for, looking at all sorts of events, fundraisers and really just getting the word out there that the downtown is open for business. There’s lots of great things to check out in Lima and there are places you can open an office, a business or you can just come down for a walk and enjoy.”

Reach Joe Gilroy at 567-242-0398 or on Twitter @TLNJoeGilroy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
The Hill

Moderna asks FDA to authorize second booster dose for all adults

Moderna announced on Thursday that it had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. Moderna said in a press release that it requested the authorization for all adults with the intent that health care...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Government
City
Elida, OH
Lima, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
The Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
WORLD
Reuters

S&P cuts Russia's ratings to 'CC' on debt default risk

March 17 (Reuters) - S&P on Thursday lowered Russia's rating to 'CC' from 'CCC-', as the country reported difficulties meeting debt payments due on its dollar-denominated 2023 and 2043 Eurobonds. Russia's payment woes stem from international sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the ratings agency said. The sanctions have reduced...
MARKETS
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lima Inc#Elida High School
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
5K+
Followers
204
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy