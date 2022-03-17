Downtown Lima Inc. introduces Billingsley as Executive Director

Mayor Sharetta Smith (bottom right) and Karen Sommer (top right) watch on as new executive director for Downtown Lima Inc. Betsy Billingsley shares her past experiences with the Lima Mall and what she hopes to achieve in her new role.

LIMA — Downtown Lima, Inc. Board President Karen Sommer introduced new executive director Betsy Billingsley Wednesday morning.

Billingsley will lead the local non-profit’s mission of economic development and the beautification of downtown Lima, while collaborating with the community and local businesses for events and activities. Billingsley will engage with downtown businesses and community members, serving as a representative for the downtown community.

Sommer unveiled the new, yet quite familiar face, to the city during Mayor Sharetta Smith’s weekly press conference saying “we had other ones (applicants) that were very qualified, but I think that Betsy is a fit that will be great.” Sommer congratulated Billingsley on her new position and turned the podium over to her.

Billingsley brings more than 25 years of communication and marketing experience to the position. Most recently, she served as marketing director at Lima Mall and Lima Center. Billingsley is a Lima native who graduated from Elida High School.

“I’m very excited to be the new executive director and I’m looking forward to continuing the work that’s already been started and everything that’s going on. I can’t wait to get started with all of the great places that just need to be promoted and that’s what I’m here for.”

Billingsley is taking over the position last held by Shaunna Basinger before she announced her intention to resign in December after taking over as Downtown Inc. executive director in the fall of 2020. Basinger took over for Aubrey Kaye, who spent nearly two decades in the position.

“I’m very excited to continue the work that’s being done downtown and to help those new businesses that are just opening and may not have their own marketing department. That’s kind of what we’re there for, looking at all sorts of events, fundraisers and really just getting the word out there that the downtown is open for business. There’s lots of great things to check out in Lima and there are places you can open an office, a business or you can just come down for a walk and enjoy.”

