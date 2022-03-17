ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical examiner identifies driver killed after hitting mattress on I-5 near Mountlake Terrace

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
Driver killed after hitting mattress in roadway (Washington State Patrol)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old woman from Edmonds who was killed after hitting a mattress on Interstate 5 near Mountlake Terrace Saturday morning has been identified.

The Snohomish County medical examiner identified the woman as Yohana M. Ayele. She died due to blunt force injuries in the collision involving the mattress and other vehicles.

The deadly crash occurred on the King and Snohomish county line on I-5 near 220th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers said a truck was carrying a mattress that flew out of the back, blocking the road.

The victim’s car then slammed into the mattress, lost control and went across all lanes of northbound I-5.

The semitruck that was following behind was unable to avoid the car and hit the vehicle, killing the 20-year-old woman.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed at 220th St SW for nearly six hours before reopening around 12:30 p.m.

Now troopers are looking for the driver of the unsecured mattress or any others who were in the pickup and want anyone with information to call 206-654-1204.

