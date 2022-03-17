ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg Police make arrest in school threats

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097qsF_0ehR7l8u00

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg police have made an arrest in connection with multiple school threats.

According to police, a juvenile was arrested after making a threat to shoot students at Shippensburg Area Middle School on Jan. 11 along with bomb threats on March 8 and 10.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility and has been turned over to juvenile probation.

abc27 News

York Police Commissioner puts down gun to set example

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- York's Police Chief is explaining why he isn't carrying a gun. It's true. Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow announced online that he is putting down his gun. This comes after a string of shootings this month in the city. Why take a chance by not carrying a weapon?
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Middletown public safety director charged with DUI after crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township police officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident on West Chocolate Avenue on Wednesday night, March 16. Upon arrival they found a vehicle off the north side of the highway, collided with a tree. The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as Public Safety Director for […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

York man indicted on drug and firearm charges

The Department of Justice announced the indictment of a York man on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to a release, 23-year-old Dominique Hightower allegedly possessed more than 28 grams of crack cocaine with intent to distribute along with unspecified amounts of heroin, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

PSP release details in deadly February crash in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released new details of a deadly crash that occurred in late February. Just before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, two cars were traveling on State Road (US11). A Ford Taurus traveling southbound was driving off the side of the road, that’s when the driver supposedly […]
PENN, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster man sentenced 25-60 years for attempted homicides

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Quarryville man has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison after being convicted for two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery. After a three-day trial in January, the jury found Robert Sheets, 34, guilty of the offenses that […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Victim identified in Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on PA-147 early Wednesday morning. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office and police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on PA 147 northbound between the beginning of PA – 147) and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township around 4:40 a.m. State […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

