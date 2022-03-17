Shippensburg Police make arrest in school threats

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg police have made an arrest in connection with multiple school threats.

According to police, a juvenile was arrested after making a threat to shoot students at Shippensburg Area Middle School on Jan. 11 along with bomb threats on March 8 and 10.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility and has been turned over to juvenile probation.

