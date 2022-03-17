ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Billy Gunn Weighs In On A Possible New Age Outlaws Reunion in AEW

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Gunn says he’d be down with the idea of a New Age Outlaws reunion in AEW, if Road Dogg was game for it. The AEW star spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On a potential New Age Outlaws...

411mania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases Rare Backstage Video Of John Cena And Steve Austin

WWE has been celebrating 3:16 Day and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin today. They released a backstage clip of Stone Cold and John Cena greeting each other, and the line that “melted” Cena’s heart. The clip was filmed backstage at the RAW Reunion episode on July...
WWE
411mania.com

Tenille Dashwood Recalls Scrapped Feud With Becky Lynch In WWE

On a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner on Facebook, Tenille Dashwood recalled a scrapped feud with Becky Lynch in WWE and earning her first title win in a major wrestling promotion in Impact. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tenille Dashwood on her feud with Becky Lynch in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Scott Hall Passes Away, WWE Drops Cody Rhodes Hints, Backstage Elias News

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker Turned Down WWE HOF Induction After Brock Lesnar Loss

The Undertaker recently spoke with Dallas Morning News about being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. He is the headline name this year, and it’s something that is overwhelming him. Big Evil admitted that this is the first time he’s felt the pressure since the Boneyard match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Hardy Boyz AEW Tag Team Debut Announced For Dynamite

One week after Jeff Hardy joined AEW and saved his brother Matt Hardy from an attack by the Andrade Family Office, the Hardy Boyz will officially make their AEW in ring debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. As announced via a press release and social media, the Hardy Boyz will take on AFO members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (Private Party) in tag team actuon.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Debut Set For AEW Dynamite Tonight

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be the special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of the show, and it’s been announced that The Hardys will be making their AEW in-ring debut tonight when they face off against Private Party. Following the expiration of his non-compete clause Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW last week on Dynamite when he saved his brother from the A.H.F.O.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Deal With The Company

All Elite Wrestling was officially announced three years ago, and since then the company has signed a number of talents from the wrestling world, but it looks like one AEW star’s contract is set to expire. Joey Janela has been with All Elite Wrestling since the beginning, but his...
WWE

