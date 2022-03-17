ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kris Statlander Teases Change to Gimmick on AEW Dynamite (Clip)

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Kris Statlander may be an alien no more, as she teased a change to her gimmick on tonight’s AEW...

ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Doc Gallows Says He Was Once Told He’d Be Undertaker & Kane’s Brother

Doc Gallows recently recalled his time in WWE developmental as Freakin’ Deacon, and being told he was going to be Undertaker and Kane’s brother. Gallows was in Deep South Wrestling for his developmental time with WWE and made his main roster debut in 2006 as an imposter Kane, a storyline that was killed off after a month.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Deal With The Company

All Elite Wrestling was officially announced three years ago, and since then the company has signed a number of talents from the wrestling world, but it looks like one AEW star’s contract is set to expire. Joey Janela has been with All Elite Wrestling since the beginning, but his...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
Outsider.com

Hulk Hogan Mourns Scott Hall’s Death With Emotional Tribute

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his fellow pro wrestler and friend, Scott Hall, upon learning of his passing. Hogan is one of many professional wrestlers to publicly mourn Hall in recent days. Hall, 63, suffered complications from a recent hip replacement and did not recover from them. He reportedly suffered a string of heart attacks due to a blood clot and was put on life support. His family made the decision to remove the wrestler from life support earlier this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Who Is Susie Evans? The ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Had Some Major Drama With Clayton Echard

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Everybody loves Susie Evans! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard‘s heart — and subsequently broke it amid what would have been their fantasy suites date in Iceland. After the lead told Susie that he was “in love” with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Bret Hart Announces His Niece Has Passed Away

Bret Hart took to social media on Tuesday to announce the sad news that his niece Tanya Hart has passed away. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Facebook account to remember Tanya, as you can see below:. “It’s heartbreaking for the entire Hart Family to learn of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Tenille Dashwood Recalls Scrapped Feud With Becky Lynch In WWE

On a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner on Facebook, Tenille Dashwood recalled a scrapped feud with Becky Lynch in WWE and earning her first title win in a major wrestling promotion in Impact. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tenille Dashwood on her feud with Becky Lynch in...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar’s Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

You never know when you might see a WWE Superstar part ways with the company, and it sounds like at least one name has a contract that is expiring sooner than later. Fightful Select is reporting that Candice LeRae’s WWE contract is currently set to expire “this Spring.” So far the contract has not been renewed or frozen, and WWE sources indicated that they weren’t sure if the contract could be frozen because Candice LeRae was out on maternity leave.
WWE
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

WWE Legend Scott Hall Remembered: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash Pay Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Scott Hall is being remembered by his fellow wrestlers following his death on Monday at the age of 63. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was best known as the iconic heel Razor Ramon, and for being one third of the revolutionary staple New World Order alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan. Hall had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery. “He took care of me when I was down and out,” an emotional Hogan told fans Monday night in a video posted on Instagram. “Everybody thought Hulkamania was...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Told Former Superstar He Was Going To Be Third Brother Of Destruction

The Undertaker managed to create quite the legacy for himself before Kane came along, but together as the Brothers of Destruction they added more chapters to their storied careers. It’s hard to imagine WWE adding another talent to the Kane/Undertaker dynamic, but during a recent episode of TalkNShop Doc Gallows...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

More Good News On Big E.’s Injury Status

I’d call it an improvement. Every now and then, a major injury takes place on a live wrestling show and it is nothing short of horrifying. There is nothing that can be done and someone is going to be out of action for a very long time. All that leaves you to do is wait and hope to hear good news, which thankfully is the case again with one of the worse injuries you will see in modern wrestling.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
WWE

