Man arrested for reportedly impersonating police officer, soliciting sex at Mass. and Cass

30-year-old Mohammed Elawad allegedly threatened to arrest his victim if she did not comply.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police arrested a man attempting to impersonate a state trooper and elicit sexual acts in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard yesterday.

Mohammed Elawad, of Norwood, applied stickers to his car and wore police-like clothing in his attempt to imitate a police officer, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Elawad was arrested while allegedly eliciting sexual acts in return for money from a woman in his car. He threatened to arrest the woman if she didn’t do as he asked, claiming he was a state trooper. The woman was able to leave Elawad’s car, according to police.

70-year-old Charles Saia was also arrested in the same operation and was charged with paying for sexual conduct, distribution of a Class B narcotic, and possession of a Class B narcotic.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, and charged with paying for sexual conduct and impersonating a police officer. MSP and BPD said the man has no affiliation with law enforcement.