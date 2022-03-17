ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Child killed after car plows into playground in Arcadia

By Victoria Costa
 1 day ago
ARCADIA, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car on SR-70 in Arcadia on Wednesday afternoon.

A Jeep Cherokee that was driven by an 18-year-old woman traveled off the roadway over a concrete curb, collided with a street sign and chain link fence, metal post, and wooden support post at the corner of the preschool, according to FHP. The driver continued driving and hit two children.

The 4-year-old was pronounced deceased after being brought to Gulf Coast Hospital. A 5-year-old girl was brought to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was arrested for having no valid driver’s license and booked into DeSoto County Jail.

