Dan Michael Barker

By Pavel Polityuk and James Mackenzie MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's military warned the public on Tuesday of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure as U.S. President Joe Biden issued one of his strongest warnings yet that Russia is considering using chemical weapons. Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, and increasingly are resorting to massive destruction of residential areas with air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery.

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO