US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 1 day ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;44;56;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;8;64%;36%;2. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;54;32;Breezy and cooler;ESE;16;38%;31%;4. Anchorage, AK;38;28;32;22;A little snow;NNE;5;67%;92%;1. Asheville, NC;55;46;66;44;Some sun and warmer;ESE;6;64%;30%;5. Atlanta, GA;60;51;70;49;Fog in the morning;SSW;5;63%;18%;6....

AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s 2022 US spring allergy forecast

AccuWeather forecasters break down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season — and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season in one region of the country. The latter part of winter has been brutally cold across much of the United States, and March has brought...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Snowstorm to Deliver Heavy Snowfall in Central US

According to experts, a massive shift in the weather is occurring in the country's middle this week, as air flowing down from the Arctic threatens to bring substantial temperature reversals. At the same time, a storm delivers heavy snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. The weather was almost...
FARGO, ND
natureworldnews.com

US Severe Weather and Tornado Forecast Issued for March, April, and May

Severe weather and tornado forecasts in the US for 2022 have been released by AccuWeather on Wednesday, March 10. The forecast general claims that life-threatening storms this year can create tornadoes in significantly larger numbers compared to previous years. The forecast primarily focuses on March, April, and May, which faces...
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

A potent storm is forecast to travel northeastward over the. Central states today. As it does, warm and humid air will be. pulled northward and allow showers, thunderstorms and severe. weather to occur from the middle part of the Gulf coast to. the Ohio Valley. A zone of drenching rain...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Stormy pattern continues to target Northwest this week

After an initial storm roved the Northwest on Saturday, a second, stronger storm is expected to impact the region to kick off the workweek on Monday and Tuesday, bringing flooding rainfall, gusty winds and mountain snow. Nearly a quarter of an inch of rain fell in Medford, Oregon, on Saturday...
MEDFORD, OR
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinoisans can solve Worldle in less than 4 tries

Wordle is taking the world by storm. The popular word game that's objective is to find a secret word in six tries or less has users looking forward to each new challenge that comes with clues pointing them in the right direction. Researchers at Word.Tips analyzed many Twitter posts to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Bulletin

Irish reds aplenty: What's on Tap in Connecticut for St. Patrick's Day weekend

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend than with some Irish red ales? We looked over a slew of tap lists from New London and Windham counties, and we've found what local breweries are serving up this weekend. This weekend's highlights include Bear Hands Brewing Company's 5.1% Pale Kellerbier "Drunken Leprechaun Rave," Tox Brewing Company's 5.8% Irish Red...
NEW LONDON, CT
CBS Minnesota

‘I Was Just Appalled’: Family Drives Cross-Country To Return Home After Canceled Sun Country Flight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-hour road trip across half the country wasn’t part of the travel itinerary for Nancy Dolter’s family, but it was their way out of Florida after being stranded in in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure. They received an email of cancellation at 5:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. flight on Monday, Dolter said, and she couldn’t get a hold of customer service as they scrambled for a solution. Flights with other airlines didn’t have enough seats to accommodate her family of four. So they decided to drive from Florida to Faribault instead. “After...
FLORIDA STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Waits For Big Spring Snow Event

As usual this time of year the weather in Wyoming is a bit wonky. We all know THE BIG ONE is coming. But when? Lets have a look. It might start as a bright and sunny day, but then suddenly it's snowing, and a half hour later the sky is clear and the snow is gone, but the wind is howling.
WYOMING STATE

