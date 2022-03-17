US Forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-hour road trip across half the country wasn’t part of the travel itinerary for Nancy Dolter’s family, but it was their way out of Florida after being stranded in in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure. They received an email of cancellation at 5:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. flight on Monday, Dolter said, and she couldn’t get a hold of customer service as they scrambled for a solution. Flights with other airlines didn’t have enough seats to accommodate her family of four. So they decided to drive from Florida to Faribault instead. “After...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO