A teen from Airmont, NY has been sentenced after pleading guilty to all counts after an April 2021 car crash that seriously injured three passengers, and took the life of one. The news of the sentencing comes from Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II, who shared that 18-year-old Joseph DeBellis pled guilty to all 17 counts. Reports indicate that The People offered DeBellis the opportunity to plead guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide with an agreed-upon sentence of 1 1/3 - 4 years in state prison, however, DeBellis declined and instead pled guilty to all seventeen counts of the indictment.

AIRMONT, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO