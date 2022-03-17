ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Building Better Futures: Students build tiny homes for the homeless

By Lisa Principi
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fg79V_0ehR3idZ00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A non-profit program in Salinas is providing students with real-world experience — while helping to house the most vulnerable here on the Central Coast.

"They learn all facets of construction, so if they want to be a plumber, they want to be a framer, they want to install windows, doors, roofing, you know, they learn all of it," said Gustavo Palacios, who teaches construction at Rancho Cielo Youth Campus.

Students not only learn high school basics, but they apply those skills to earn a certificate in their trade.

"A lot of it is math. And when it makes sense to them, why I'm teaching them that math or why they're learning algebra and why they're learning geometry. When it makes make sense here, you know, a light goes off and they figure out, OK, that's why I'm learning all these things," said Palacios.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hfz7F_0ehR3idZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Sn4s_0ehR3idZ00

The students are building tiny homes from the ground up — which will soon help house families in San Benito County. When they're finished, the homes will be loaded up on a truck and donated to the Homeless Transitional Housing Project in Hollister.

"I've been homeless before and I know how it is. So it really feels good to help others who have been in my position before," said Daniel Gonzales. Gonzales has been a student at Rancho Cielo since 2017, and now helps mentor younger kids. "It just gives me something to work towards for a career. Not just fast food, you know, something like that. It's an actual career to further yourself."

But the goal for students, and the program, is much bigger.

"The goal is to scale this up to build more tiny homes, to find more places to put them and to give more people in need of housing a good, healthy place to live," said Chris Devers, CEO of Rancho Cielo. "We would obviously love to do a project right here in Salinas, which we're working on now."

The program is working to get permits to turn the tiny homes into liveable housing for homeless and low-income families in Monterey County, giving the most vulnerable on both sides — a better chance at success.

"We've placed about 40 kids in the community. I see some of those kids and they're out there working in construction. So that's a great feeling to know that you made a difference in a young man's life," said Palacios.

The post Building Better Futures: Students build tiny homes for the homeless appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Students at the Hartnell Community College will be able to enter most indoor campus facilities without a mask. Hartnell will lift its indoor mask mandate at all campus locations starting on Monday, March 21st. The post Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGES
KION News Channel 5/46

King City receives $12.4 million to address homelessness

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced King City was awarded $12.4 million in Homekey Project application funding. The extra funding will be added to the $3.5 million from other State and County grant funding commitments. The grant will fund the acquisition, renovation and conversion of the Days Inn Hotel to provide housing and The post King City receives $12.4 million to address homelessness appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Central Coast school districts keep mask requirements after expiration

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the state are no longer required to have students wear masks indoors. But two districts in Monterey County are still sticking with masking. RELATED: Some Central Coast school districts sticking with mask mandate The Alisal Union School District said by waiting two more weeks, would give the families, students, and The post Two Central Coast school districts keep mask requirements after expiration appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Society
Salinas, CA
Society
City
Hollister, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Eight Central Coast community projects to receive federal funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Friday, Representative Jimmy Panetta announced that eight community projects in California's 20th District were included in the FY 2022 Appropriations package that has $5.9 million in funds. These funds will support infrastructure, water projects, workforce development, healthcare and housing projects in Santa Cruz, Pacific Grove, King City, Watsonville, San Juan Bautista The post Eight Central Coast community projects to receive federal funding appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

National organization helps reunite Officer Alvarado’s Family for memorial service with airline tickets

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Just as thousands came together to remember Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr. Thursday morning, one organization made sure Alvarado's Family could be together.  "When we find out about a fallen officer, we are trying to provide flights within hours of the attack," said Fletcher Gill, Founder and CEO Luke's Wings Inc. The news of Officer The post National organization helps reunite Officer Alvarado’s Family for memorial service with airline tickets appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SPCA Monterey County asking for help rescuing baby opossums

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- SPCA Monterey County is asking the public to help save baby opossums if they happen to run over their mothers. Currently, SPCA has nine rescued baby opossums whose mother died after being hit by a car in Salinas. Every Spring, female opossums have babies in their pouches and are sometimes hit The post SPCA Monterey County asking for help rescuing baby opossums appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy