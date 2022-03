GALESBURG — District 205 has approved new schedules for the 2022-2023 school year that will extend student instruction time and standardize every school day in the district to be 7 hours and 15 minutes long. Kindergarten-fourth grade classes will start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m., adding 45 minutes to elementary...

