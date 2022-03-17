Houston nonprofit organizations feel impact of higher fuel prices

High gas prices aren't only impacting consumers, but groups that help people in need are feeling the pinch too.

Seconds Servings of Houston delivers produce to nearly 100 organizations. It's food that goes to neighbors who need it more than ever.

"People living on a fixed income such as seniors and the disabled," said Barbara Bronstein, the president of Second Servings of Houston. "They're getting squeezed."

Closed in by the highest increase in goods in 40 years, it's a spike that's hurting charities too.

Second Servings is paying $40 more to fill its trucks and to buy containers to deliver food.

Despite this, the group wants to deliver more produce, but is waiting on a bigger van. "We have a line on one for June/July," Bronstein explained. "We've been waiting a year. Hopefully, things will ease up."

Economists aren't so sure supply chain relief is in sight.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine. If that starts to take a different course, we could see some of the supply chain issues improve," said Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy fellow, Jorge Barro. "But, unfortunately, I don't see that being the case."

As for the higher prices that charities and customers are paying, there could be a relief.

A government group made loans more expensive Wednesday. It plans to do so several more times this year. This may cool spending, and help prices on other items drop.

"They seem to think that inflation is going to remain high for the remainder of this year before coming back down," Barro explained.

For several months, that'll force charities to be more economical, so they help neighbors that need fresh food more than ever.

"We want to see it fill stomachs, not landfills," Bronstein said.

Economists say you may continue to hear the overall price of goods is high despite loans going up for months. However, that doesn't mean you'll have to wait until next year to see prices at the stores drop. It's possible those prices will start to come down sooner, as everything catches up.