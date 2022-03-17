Lexus rolls out new LX 600 to lead its full lineup of SUVs

2022 Lexus LX 600 (Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.)

Lexus, the luxury brand that has been developing its unmatched line of sport-utility vehicles for more than 20 years, has introduced its newest flagship for 2022, the LX 600.

Replacing last year’s LX 560 in the lineup, this newest Lexus three-row SUV offers the ultimate in luxury, performance and capability for a full-size model.

The LX is a more-luxurious take on the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser, from which it’s derived.

With base prices ranging from $88,245 for the base LX 600 to $127,345 for the top-of-the-line LX 600 Ultra Luxury model, the new LX comes with a 409-horsepower twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 479 foot-pounds of torque.

It’s connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with standard full-time four-wheel drive.

Completely redesigned inside and out, the new LX has the go-anywhere attributes of the Land Cruiser, with the style and luxury of a vehicle that’s as impressive on the road as it is in the bush.

This is the ultimate example of craftsmanship for Lexus, and is available with seating configurations of two or three rows and room for up to seven passengers.

The LX 600’s full-time four-wheel-drive system, which includes a Torsen limited-slip center differential (with electronic-locking center differential), gives it great performance on tough off-road trails, although there probably won’t be many people willing to take this beautiful vehicle anywhere it might get damaged.

The LX also is a beast when it comes to towing. It’s rated to pull trailers weighing up to 8,000 pounds.

All models come with safety and tech features such as Multi-Terrain Select, the Lexus Safety System-Plus, along with the Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Panoramic View Monitor and Multi-Terrain Monitor, and Intuitive Parking Assist.

Other Lexus SUVs include the GX 460 – based on the Toyota 4Runner architecture – and crossovers such as the RX, NX and UX.

Lexus GX 460

Now in its second generation, the seven-passenger Lexus GX 460 full-size sport utility has a starting price of $56,970 for the base model and $66,480 for the top-of-the-line Luxury version.

For 2022, the GX carries over without any major changes. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are among standard features at no extra cost.

The 2022 Lexus GX 460. (Toyota Motor Sales. U.S.A.)

Also, the Lexus Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect features are complimentary for 10 years, and Lexus Enform Remote, which brings smart-watch and Amazon Alexa integration, is included on all models.

The premium models are created by adding the Premium Package to the base GX, bringing leather seats, mahogany wood interior trim, rain-sensing wipers with windshield de-icer, 18-inch split-spoke alloy wheels, LED fog lights, intuitive parking assist, heated/ventilated front bucket seats, heated outboard second-row seats, three-zone automatic climate control, touch-screen navigation with voice control, and the Lexus Enform telematics/connectivity system with app suite and destination assist.

Additional features on the Luxury model include the Adaptive Variable Suspension, self-leveling rear air suspension, semi-aniline leather interior trim, wood- and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, power-reclining and folding third-row seats, headlight washers and a cargo-area cover.

Under the hood of the GX is the 4.6-liter V-8 rated at 301 horsepower and 329 foot-pounds of torque, connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Lexus RX

This luxury crossover comes in four versions: the gasoline-only RX 350 and gasoline-electric hybrid RX 450h, with seating for up to five; and the RX 350L and RX 450hL hybrid, which are extended-length versions with room for up to seven.

The RX line got a mild makeover for 2020. The extended-length models were added for 2018.

The 2022 Lexus 450h Hybrid brings better fuel economy to the popular family crossover. (Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.)

They all come with sophisticated safety features, driver aids and new convenience and technology features to make this one of the best Lexus luxury utility vehicles offered to date.

The RX 350 and the RX 350L feature a 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 295 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

With the RX 450h and RX 450hL hybrids there is a combination of gasoline engine and electric motor that generates 308 horsepower, yet achieves EPA fuel-economy ratings of 32 city/28 highway.

Lexus NX

The Lexus NX line has been upgraded and expanded for 2022, including the introduction of the NX 250 models with a 2.5-liter normally aspirated four-cylinder engine.

Also in the lineup are the LX 350 standard gasoline model with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the NX 350h hybrid, and the NX 450h, the first plug-in hybrid version.

The 2022 Lexus NX 250. (Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.)

These five-passenger compact luxury crossovers essentially are fancier versions of the Toyota RAV4.

The NX is an impressive vehicle, taking the already well-designed Toyota cousin up a few notches in styling, luxury and technology.

With the hybrid, fuel economy is excellent for a compact SUV that’s big enough for a family, with EPA ratings of 41 mpg city/37 highway/39 combined.

Its hybrid drive system includes a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and the two electric motors. Together, the gasoline engine and electric motors give the NX 350h a total of 239 horsepower.

The NX 450h plug-in hybrid has the capability of running on battery power alone and recharging on an external power source.

NX gasoline-only models range from $39,025 to $51,025, while the NX 350h starts at $42,125, and the NX 450h at $56,635.

Lexus UX

A small crossover, called the UX, was added to the Lexus lineup three years ago to allow the brand to take advantage of the growing luxury subcompact SUV segment.

Lexus rolled out the UX in both regular gasoline (UX 200) and gasoline-electric hybrid (UX 250h) versions, with reasonable prices considering how well-equipped these premium crossovers are.

2022 Lexus UX. (Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.)

The UX 250h hybrid versions range from $36,425 to $41,465. The gasoline-only UX 200 begins at $34,225 and tops out at $39,265.

Regular and hybrid models both are available in F-Sport versions, which are $36,565 for the UX 200 and $38,765 for the UX250h.

UX models are low and sleek with a coupe-like appearance. They are built on the same basic architecture as the Toyota CH-R, with a common wheelbase length – 103.9 inches. The UX is a bit longer overall, however – 177 inches versus the C-HR’s 172.6.

The UX 200 comes with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, producing 169 horsepower and 151 foot-pounds of torque. The front-wheel-drive UX 200 has a 10-speed direct-shift continuously variable automatic transmission.

With the UX 250h, there is the same 2.0-liter engine, which drives the front wheels, plus an electric motor that drives the rear wheels, making the vehicle all-wheel drive. The system has a combined 181 horsepower (gasoline engine and electric motor).

Fuel-economy ratings for the hybrid system are 41 mpg city/38 highway/39 combined. That compares with 29 city/37 highway/33 combined for the gasoline-only UX 200.

chambers@auto-writer.com