NBA

Brandon Knight: Drops 18 points in return

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Knight (undisclosed) tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five assists and two...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Drops to AHL

Rondbjerg was sent down to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Rondbjerg went without a point while playing in eight of 11 games during his stay with the big club. He could be back ahead of Thursday's game versus the Panthers if the Golden Knights are still short on forwards.
NHL
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

Cowboys Lucked Out By Losing Randy Gregory

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
NFL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: No timeline for return

Pacioretty (undisclosed) doesn't have a timeline for his return to game action, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will miss a third straight contest Thursday against the Panthers, and it appears as though he may be in danger of missing at least a few more. The 33-year-old vet hasn't, however, been placed on injured reserve, which suggests Vegas probably doesn't expect him to be sidelined long term. Another update on Pacioretty, who's racked up 29 points through 29 games this season, should surface once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WREG

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was […]
NBA
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers' point streak snapped in loss to Golden Knights

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Eetu Luostarinen. In the penultimate game of their Western Conference trek, the Panthers saw their point streak snapped at seven games with a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Falling to 41-14-6, Florida...
NHL
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Out indefinitely with two injuries

Collins (finger, foot) will be sidelined indefinitely due to a sprained right ring finger and torn plantar fascia in his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Collins had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, but it appears he will now miss additional time as he tries to recover from injuries that have been causing him pain since mid-February. It's a tough break for the Hawks as they try to lock down a spot in a play-in game ahead of the NBA playoffs. Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari (biceps) and Onyeka Okongwu will likely continue to shoulder Atlanta's frontcourt duties until Collins is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
Record-Courier

Golden Flashes set for 2022 MAC Gymnastics Championships

Kent State’s gymnastics team accomplished feats that Brice Biggin has never seen before while capturing a share of the 2022 Mid-American Conference regular season championship. That’s saying something, since Biggin is in year No. 29 as head coach of the Golden Flashes.  ...
KENT, OH

