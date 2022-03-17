Brandon Knight: Drops 18 points in return

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
Louisville has scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to announce former Cardinals standout Kenny Payne as the school's next men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish on Thursday. The board must approve the hire, but a source said that's considered a formality at this point.
The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
Rondbjerg was sent down to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Rondbjerg went without a point while playing in eight of 11 games during his stay with the big club. He could be back ahead of Thursday's game versus the Panthers if the Golden Knights are still short on forwards.
On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
Pacioretty (undisclosed) doesn't have a timeline for his return to game action, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will miss a third straight contest Thursday against the Panthers, and it appears as though he may be in danger of missing at least a few more. The 33-year-old vet hasn't, however, been placed on injured reserve, which suggests Vegas probably doesn't expect him to be sidelined long term. Another update on Pacioretty, who's racked up 29 points through 29 games this season, should surface once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was […]
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Eetu Luostarinen. In the penultimate game of their Western Conference trek, the Panthers saw their point streak snapped at seven games with a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Falling to 41-14-6, Florida...
Collins (finger, foot) will be sidelined indefinitely due to a sprained right ring finger and torn plantar fascia in his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Collins had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, but it appears he will now miss additional time as he tries to recover from injuries that have been causing him pain since mid-February. It's a tough break for the Hawks as they try to lock down a spot in a play-in game ahead of the NBA playoffs. Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari (biceps) and Onyeka Okongwu will likely continue to shoulder Atlanta's frontcourt duties until Collins is able to return.
Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
Kent State’s gymnastics team accomplished feats that Brice Biggin has never seen before while capturing a share of the 2022 Mid-American Conference regular season championship.
That’s saying something, since Biggin is in year No. 29 as head coach of the Golden Flashes.
