Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out Wednesday

Fred VanVleet recorded 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes in the Raptors' 103-100 win over the Clippers Wednesday night. VanVleet was able to help seal the game for the Raptors, grabbing the rebound from his own missed free throw and cushioning their lead before the final shot. The former All-Star's nagging battle with a knee injury has been effecting both his shooting and availability as of late, but Wednesday's performance should give fantasy managers hope that the 28-year-old may be beginning to turn the corner.
