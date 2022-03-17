Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ruled out Wednesday

Collins (finger, foot) will be sidelined indefinitely due to a sprained right ring finger and torn plantar fascia in his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Collins had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, but it appears he will now miss additional time as he tries to recover from injuries that have been causing him pain since mid-February. It's a tough break for the Hawks as they try to lock down a spot in a play-in game ahead of the NBA playoffs. Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari (biceps) and Onyeka Okongwu will likely continue to shoulder Atlanta's frontcourt duties until Collins is able to return.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO