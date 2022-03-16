ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Strip Search Of A Black London Schoolgirl Is Being Investigated As Racial Profiling

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Protecting our young Black girls is a worldwide effort that we all must consider a priority, especially when it comes to assuring they don’t become victims of crime, abuse and/or acts of racism.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl from London sadly experienced the latter when she was subject to a heinous strip search by police after her teachers claimed she was in possession of drugs.

According to The Guardian , the Hackney teen was ordered to strip naked, spread her legs, use her hands to part her buttock cheeks and then cough all while on her menstrual cycle. Adding to the horrid details, police also instructed the girl to remove her bloody pad without giving her permission to clean up in the bathroom, only to then make her reuse the same one. After no drugs were found in the December 2020 incident, the young girl suffered extreme changes in her persona that have since led to self-harming and a stint in therapy.

Take a look at an insightful note on the situation below, via The Guardian :

“The Hackney schoolgirl was failed in so many ways. The police abused her and no teacher thought to contact her parents, to ask the girl afterwards how she was: certainly they don’t seem to have grasped the gravity of this awful situation.

That’s dispiriting in itself, but the most dispiriting thing about all of this is that, after decades of marching, demonstrating, campaigning, police practice is as bad as ever – and now the government is changing the law to make it even harder to march and campaign, to highlight these injustices.

The conclusion to be drawn is stark: black schoolgirls are not safe from police abuse, even at school, supposedly a place of safety. What kind of society tolerates this?”

Although the Metropolitan police have since apologized for the girl’s “truly regrettable” experience, which is under a separate  Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, we still think more should be done for this clearly traumatized young girl that may very well still be suffering.

#Racial Profiling#Schoolgirl#Strip Search#Crime#Drugs#Racial Injustice#Racism
