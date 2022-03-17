Idaho Senate Republicans stifle bill banning gender-affirming care for trans children

I daho Senate Republicans have effectively killed a bill that would have made it illegal for parents to give their transgender child gender-affirming medical treatment.

With the GOP in control of the chamber, this signals that the Senate's State Affairs Committee will not advance HB 675 to the Senate floor for a vote, a representative with the Idaho Legislature explained to the Washington Examiner . The bill passed the Idaho House in a party-line vote last week.



In their statement, Idaho Senate Republican leaders said they oppose gender reassignment for minors but stressed that the bill would have allowed the government "to interfere in parents' medical decision-making authority for their children." The bill is "against medical advice in Idaho and is counterindicated by the Idaho Medical Association," they added.

SENATE PASSES RESOLUTION TO SCRAP MASK MANDATE FOR PUBLIC TRAVEL

"We believe in parents’ rights and that the best decisions regarding medical treatment options for children are made by parents, with the benefit of their physician’s advice and expertise," the senators said.

The bill "has unintended consequences" in the way it is written, added the senators, who also specified how they believe it could hurt children with highly specialized medical needs from receiving the care they need.

The bill was passed in the Idaho House on March 8, with 55 votes in favor of the bill and 13 against. Two GOP members were absent.

“We need to stop sterilizing and mutilating children under the age of 18,” said state Rep. Bruce Skaug, the Republican author of the bill, according to the Idaho Press .

The mayor of Boise, Idaho, spoke out against the bill on social media.



"Trans youth are more likely to suffer from depression and are at an greater risk of suicide," Mayor Lauren McLean wrote March 9. "Age-appropriate, best-practice gender affirming healthcare saves lives."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In Texas, a judge issued a temporary freeze of Gov. Greg Abbott's order for state officials to conduct child abuse investigations into parents who have provided their trans child or children with gender-affirming care.

Travis County District Judge Amy Clark Meachum, who ordered the injunction after spending the day listening to oral arguments, called Abbott's directive "unconstitutional" and an overreach of his power as governor. The injunction was part of a legal fight against Abbott's order. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he intends to appeal the court's decision.