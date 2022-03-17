Strong fiscal year continues at CMH

A successful fiscal year is nearing its close at Crawford Memorial Hospital and plans are being made for the next.

Despite a couple snow days cutting into CMH’s daily revenues, February was another good month for the hospital, Chief Financial Officer Al White told the CMH board Wednesday.

“The hospital rebounded well,” White said.

Daily revenues were down more than $250,000, but CMH still ended the month with gross revenues of almost $10.4 million, or 12.8 percent more than anticipated in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Gross revenues for the year to date are $16.7 million, or 16.5 percent over budget. Net revenues are 10.8 percent over, while expenditures are only 4.8 percent higher than expected.

CMH is on track to end the year April 30 with gross revenues of $138 million. This is up from the $120 million that was forecast. It also tops FY 2021 gross revenues of $110 million that were adversely affected by the pandemic.

White pointed out this year’s revenues include federal and state COVID relief funds that replaced income lost earlier in the pandemic. He added gross revenues in FY 2023 could reach $144.9 million.

White also presented the FY’23 budget to the board. The budget, which will be voted on in April, includes $3.9 million in capital expenditures and $9 million in construction costs.

Construction expenses are tied to the on-going expansion and renovation of the Robinson Rural Health Clinic. The project is on schedule, Building and Grounds Committee Chairman Stewart Schutte said. The board approved one change order for the job. It includes an additional security camera at the entrance, adding outlets for charging motorized wheelchair and swapping vinyl flooring for carpet in one area.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Florkowski said CMH welcomed its new hospitalist earlier in the day. Dr. Joseph Abdayem, previously from Terre Haute, started Wednesday.

CMH continues a search for a second hospitalist, Florkowski added. It is also in negotiations with a possible replacement for orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Goldhagen.