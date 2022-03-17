ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Strong fiscal year continues at CMH

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8uAR_0ehR1LSY00

A successful fiscal year is nearing its close at Crawford Memorial Hospital and plans are being made for the next.
Despite a couple snow days cutting into CMH’s daily revenues, February was another good month for the hospital, Chief Financial Officer Al White told the CMH board Wednesday.
“The hospital rebounded well,” White said.
Daily revenues were down more than $250,000, but CMH still ended the month with gross revenues of almost $10.4 million, or 12.8 percent more than anticipated in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Gross revenues for the year to date are $16.7 million, or 16.5 percent over budget. Net revenues are 10.8 percent over, while expenditures are only 4.8 percent higher than expected.
CMH is on track to end the year April 30 with gross revenues of $138 million. This is up from the $120 million that was forecast. It also tops FY 2021 gross revenues of $110 million that were adversely affected by the pandemic.
White pointed out this year’s revenues include federal and state COVID relief funds that replaced income lost earlier in the pandemic. He added gross revenues in FY 2023 could reach $144.9 million.
White also presented the FY’23 budget to the board. The budget, which will be voted on in April, includes $3.9 million in capital expenditures and $9 million in construction costs.
Construction expenses are tied to the on-going expansion and renovation of the Robinson Rural Health Clinic. The project is on schedule, Building and Grounds Committee Chairman Stewart Schutte said. The board approved one change order for the job. It includes an additional security camera at the entrance, adding outlets for charging motorized wheelchair and swapping vinyl flooring for carpet in one area.
Chief Executive Officer Doug Florkowski said CMH welcomed its new hospitalist earlier in the day. Dr. Joseph Abdayem, previously from Terre Haute, started Wednesday.
CMH continues a search for a second hospitalist, Florkowski added. It is also in negotiations with a possible replacement for orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Goldhagen.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
The Hill

Moderna asks FDA to authorize second booster dose for all adults

Moderna announced on Thursday that it had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. Moderna said in a press release that it requested the authorization for all adults with the intent that health care...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmh#Fiscal Year#Fy 2021#Covid#Fy 2023
The Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
WORLD
Reuters

S&P cuts Russia's ratings to 'CC' on debt default risk

March 17 (Reuters) - S&P on Thursday lowered Russia's rating to 'CC' from 'CCC-', as the country reported difficulties meeting debt payments due on its dollar-denominated 2023 and 2043 Eurobonds. Russia's payment woes stem from international sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the ratings agency said. The sanctions have reduced...
MARKETS
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, IL
City
Robinson, IL
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
731
Followers
345
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy