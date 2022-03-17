ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Pasco Deputies Searching For 14-Year-Old Missing-Runaway, Last Seen In Land O’ Lakes

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpEDk_0ehR1Jh600

LAND O’ LAKES, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Marquise Little, a missing/endangered 14-year-old.

Deputies say Little is 5’8″, approx. 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Little was last seen on March 16 around 6 p.m., in the Cypress Bay Pkwy area of Land O’Lakes.

Little was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, a black t-shirt, a black hoodie, and carrying a pink backpack.

If you have any information on Little’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Land O' Lakes, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Land O' Lakes, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pasco Sheriff#Pascosheriff Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy