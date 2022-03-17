Updated Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Celtics

Andrew Wiggins will not play in Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics matchup

After initially being listed as questionable, the Golden State Warriors have officially ruled Andrew Wiggins out for Wednesday night's contest against the Boston Celtics. The team announced both Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are dealing with illnesses, and neither player will suit up against Boston.

While the Warriors will be without their All-Star forward, they will be getting a little bit more of Draymond Green than they got in his return. While Draymond will still come off the bench, his minutes restriction has been increased to 24. This will absolutely help Golden State, and perhaps nobody more than Steph Curry.

All seven of Steph Curry's threes in Draymond Green's return came when Draymond was on the floor. After the game, Steph said, "I had a lot more space. I was able to kinda make them pay for playing a little softer on the pick and rolls... there aren't many times where we're coming down the court and picking iso... everybody gets to eat. It's what we do best. We gotta keep making that a priority, because it's a fun way to play the game when everybody gets involved."

The Warriors will certainly miss Wiggins, but the increased minutes restriction for Draymond Green, while still minimal, should help alleviate the absence of Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors and Celtics are set to tip-off at 7:00 PST on ESPN.

