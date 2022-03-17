Browns favor ‘adult’ at quarterback over Baker Mayfield

see also Duke Johnson appears to shade Baker Mayfield on Twitter

It seems all but official that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be playing somewhere other than in Cleveland next season. The ultimate reason?

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Wednesday that the two sides have reached a point of no return because the Browns want “an adult” at the quarterback position.

“They’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing that I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally, whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership were embraced in Oklahoma and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider an adult at the position.”

He went on to speculate that either Seattle or Indianapolis could be a possible landing spot for Mayfield.

A deal for Watson, meanwhile, could come as soon as Wednesday, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, with the Texans and at least one team close to an agreement.

As for Mayfield, he, too, seems resigned to moving on from Cleveland. On Tuesday, he tweeted what read like an emotional goodbye letter in which he thanked Browns fans for their support over the last four years.

“This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” he said. “We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four years with the Browns he has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.