A highly decorated former Russian test pilot has delivered a dramatic criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his war on “brotherly Slavic people”.Over the course of three decades, Alexander Garnaev flew for the airforce of the Soviet Union and then as a test pilot for experimental prototypes of the MiG-29M fighter jet. In 1998, he was made a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s highest honours. This week he dramatically criticised the Russian leader, posting on social media a letter of resignation from his position a chairman of the board of the Club of Heroes,...

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO