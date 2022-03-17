Could Irving, other unvaccinated players be back in action?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Under New York City’s current vaccine mandate, players like Nets star Kyrie Irving have to stay on the sidelines while playing at home. But could that change?

“I think it was unfair for the city to state that players who come from outside the city, who are unvaccinated, can play,” Mayor Eric Adams said, “and those who play on New York City sports teams are not allowed to play.”

Adams signaled that the city would “peel back restrictions,” but noted that he’s focused on the health of the city: not its sports teams. He added leagues like the NBA only have full seasons this year because of the success of vaccine mandates.

“I’m not going to be rushed … based on a season schedule,” Adams said. “I’m going to do this right for the people of this city.”

Previously, Nets star Kevin Durant railed against the mayor for the city’s vaccine mandate, which allows his teammate — Irving — to attend games, but not play in them. He said it’s “ridiculous” that an unvaccinated person can be in the arena, but not permitted to play.

Irving attended a game between the New York Nets and New York Knicks, but the team was fined $50,000 after allowing him into the locker room. Unlike the stands, the locker room is considered part of the team’s workplace environment.

On Tuesday, another New York athlete — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — sidestepped a question about whether or not he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m still focused on just getting to the first game of spring training,” Judge said. “I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes.”

