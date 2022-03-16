ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Royals Reach Agreement With Former Cy Young Winner Zack Greinke

By Jordan Foote
 15 hours ago

In a shocking move just hours after it was reported that they were hunting for a right-handed starter, the Kansas City Royals have one. The club is signing franchise legend and veteran righty Zack Greinke to a one-year contract, pending a physical. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic initially reported the...

Yardbarker

Report: Royals signing six-time All-Star SP Zack Greinke to one-year, $13 million deal

The Kansas City Royals and former AL Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke are reportedly getting set for a 20-year reunion. Greinke was selected by Kansas City as the sixth overall pick during the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Apopka High School and it was reported on Wednesday that the 38-year-old hurler is headed back to the team over 11 years after first departing the franchise.
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals sign Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke: Homecoming The Royals have signed free agent pitcher Zack Grienke to a one-year deal for $13 million, according to Jone Heyman. Greinke was the sixth overall pick by the Royals in the 2002 draft and spent seven years with the Royals, winning the 2009 Cy Young Award. The 38-year old posted a 4.16 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 171 innings for the Astros last season. In 18 seasons, he has won 219 games with a 3.41 ERA, is a six-time All-Star, a six-time Gold Glover, and has won the ERA title twice. Greinke’s best season in Kansas City came in 2009, when he led the league with a 2.16 ERA with 242 strikeouts in 229 1⁄3 innings, becoming the third Royals pitcher to win a Cy Young Award. After the 2010 season, he asked for a trade to a contender, and the Royals sent him to Milwaukee with shortstop Yuniesky Betancourt for shortstop Alcides Escobar, outfielder Lorenzo Cain, and pitchers Jake Odorizzi and Jeremy Jeffress. Earlier today, the Royals shipped pitcher Mike Minor to the Reds.
MLB
Salina Post

AP Source: Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals agreed with six-time All-Star Zack Greinke on a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The...
MLB
