The Phillies have reached a one-year, $6 million deal with left-handed reliever Brad Hand, a source said, confirming an ESPN report. Hand was a well-thought-of closer as recently as 2020 but had a difficult 2021 season. He was traded from Washington to Toronto at the deadline, then was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays at the beginning of September. He was claimed by the Mets and finished the year strong with a 2.70 ERA and better than a strikeout per inning in 16 appearances with New York.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO