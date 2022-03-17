ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Pratt’s celebrity twin is… Jennifer Lopez?

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

Chris Pratt decided to try out the popular “Who’s your celebrity twin,” filter this week and if you didn’t read the title of this article, you would have never guessed who he got. A shirtless Pratt laid down on his bed and kept a still face as the filter did its thing, and could not stop laughing when half of his face transformed into Jennifer Lopez’s.


The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the video onto Instagram with the caption, “I’ve never felt more beautiful,” tagging the one and only JLo.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in her new eyewear campaign

Arnold Schwarzenegger loves being a grandparent, says Chris Pratt is ‘fantastic’

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt have their home organized in Netflix series


Lopez hasn’t responded to the post but plenty of other people couldn’t help but laugh including Zoe Saldaña who left crying face emojis. Zachary Levi currently has the most liked comment, “Makes sense. You always struck me as a Chrissy From The Block,” he wrote. One of Pratt’s fans quipped, “Christifer Lopratt.”

Aside from playing with TikTok filters, Chris has a busy year ahead. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 started filming in October 2021, and Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this June. Plus, he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting another child.


Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo Celebrate Reuniting In Netflix Film 18 Years After ’13 Going On 30’: It’s ‘Comforting’

From ’13 Going on 30′ to ‘The Adam Project.’ Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo gushed over getting to work together again at the NY premiere of their new sci-fi film. 18 years after 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner, 49, and Mark Ruffalo, 54, are back together on the big screen. The pair star in the new time-traveling film The Adam Project on Netflix, where they play a married couple opposite Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. The whole cast attended the New York premiere on February 28 and Jen and Mark gushed about finally reuniting long after their days as Jenna and Matt in their beloved rom-com.
MOVIES
E! News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Her and Marc Anthony’s Twins on Their 14th Birthday

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Movie Day. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating another year around the sun for her two coconuts. The 52-year-old music superstar reposted a heartfelt video montage from one of her fan pages that showed her sweetest moments with her twins Max and Emme Muñiz—who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony—in honor of their 14th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Haircut Is Going To Shock You

Jennifer Lopez just made a major chop to grace the cover of Rolling Stone, posing in a cutout tuxedo bodysuit and freshly cut bob for the March spread. The 52-year-old superstar who has notably cycled through a number of cuts and colors over the years settled on a razor sharp blunt bob for the ‘Icons & Influences’ issue, certainly proving to be an influence in the beauty sphere with her new look.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Goes Makeup-Free While Showing Off Her Beauty Routine For Fresh Skin — Watch

Jennifer Lopez looked naturally gorgeous in a new video where she put That JLo Glow Serum product to use on her face and neck. Jennifer Lopez, 52, has proven once again that she doesn’t need makeup to be beautiful. The multi-talented star posted an Instagram video on Monday, March 7 from the set of her new movie The Mother in Spain to show off her natural look while using a product from her skincare line, JLo Beauty. Jennifer went makeup-free and applied That JLo Glow Serum to her face and neck while wearing a white robe. She also had her hair done up in a neat bun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flaunts Fit Physique With Morning Workout Routine As Ex Ben Affleck Works On Bettering His Health For Jennifer Lopez

The Alias actress, 49, appeared to be going hard during her morning workout on Wednesday, March 2, as she shared a glimpse of her fitness routine with her Instagram followers. She flaunted her toned body in the sweaty clip featuring Garner and her trainer practicing synchronized box jumping, which she dubbed the "Move of the day" in the caption.
FITNESS
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns In White Dress & Knee High Boots After Divorce From Fifth Husband

Newly-single Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in her white dress and black boots while on a coffee run in Malibu. In her latest post-divorce outing, Pamela Anderson ran a few errands in Malibu, California on Monday, March 1. The actress was photographed walking back to her car with a cup of coffee, after shopping at a few stores in the area. Pamela looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress, which highlighted her skinny figure, and knee-high black boots. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her signature blonde hair.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Jlo#Jurassic World Dominion
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Where is Jenna Bush Hager on Today? Hoda Kotb gets new famous co-star

Jenna Bush Hager is a familiar face on Today's Fourth Hour alongside Hoda Kotb, but was noticeably absent on Monday's show. Instead, Hoda sat alongside Kelly Rowland at the start of the week. Kelly looked incredible dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit as she made her Today hosting debut, and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Insta Return After Son’s Birth

Peek-a-boo! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, made an adorable appearance in her mom’s postpartum Instagram return. “OK, so I know I’ve been MIA for a while,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, told her Instagram followers in a Thursday, March 10, video, before whispering, “Storm wants to be in this.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy