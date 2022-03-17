Chris Pratt’s celebrity twin is… Jennifer Lopez?

Chris Pratt decided to try out the popular “Who’s your celebrity twin,” filter this week and if you didn’t read the title of this article, you would have never guessed who he got. A shirtless Pratt laid down on his bed and kept a still face as the filter did its thing, and could not stop laughing when half of his face transformed into Jennifer Lopez’s.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the video onto Instagram with the caption, “I’ve never felt more beautiful,” tagging the one and only JLo.



Lopez hasn’t responded to the post but plenty of other people couldn’t help but laugh including Zoe Saldaña who left crying face emojis. Zachary Levi currently has the most liked comment, “Makes sense. You always struck me as a Chrissy From The Block,” he wrote. One of Pratt’s fans quipped, “Christifer Lopratt.”

Aside from playing with TikTok filters, Chris has a busy year ahead. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 started filming in October 2021, and Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this June. Plus, he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting another child.