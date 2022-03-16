49ers to add DL Hassan Ridgeway

The 49ers are bolstering their defensive line depth. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported veteran DL Hassan Ridgeway is joining San Francisco on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Ridgeway, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2016. He spent his first three seasons in Indianapolis before joining the Eagles for three years.

Over six seasons he‘s played in 65 games with 12 starts at multiple spots along the defensive line. That versatility will play well for a San Francisco defensive front that values the ability to play different positions.

Ridgeway for his career has 80 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He’ll be a candidate to help make up for the loss of DL DJ Jones who’s headed to Denver.