High energy costs intensify debate over Europe's carbon plan

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
 22 hours ago
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - A European Union plan to charge fuel suppliers for the CO2 emitted by cars and heating buildings is emerging as the most contentious element in a raft of climate change policies the bloc's member states are negotiating this year.

EU policymakers proposed the new carbon market for transport and heating in July, as part of plans to meet the EU's climate change target to cut net emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

EU countries are negotiating the package of measures, which Brussels says will both fight climate change and help cut dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has put countries on a mission to quit Russian oil, coal and gas within a few years.

At a meeting of environment ministers from the 27 EU countries on Thursday, countries including Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria supported the new carbon market.

"Emissions trading at European level is our most efficient tool for mitigating emissions," Swedish climate minister Annika Strandhall said. "We see we do not see any plausible alternatives."

Poland and Hungary opposed it, while states including Belgium, Romania, the Czech Republic, Spain, Slovakia and Slovenia raised concerns - all focussed on the potential costs for citizens.

Supporters say the market is needed to slash emissions from transport - which have risen in recent years - and Europe's energy-guzzling buildings, which if left unchecked could scupper climate change goals.

Sceptics warn it could increase energy bills if fuel suppliers pass on the CO2 costs to consumers. The market would not launch until 2026, but debate around it has intensified in recent months amid soaring energy prices.

"Any further artificial increase in the energy prices are neither necessary nor acceptable," Hungary's ambassador Gabor Baranyai said, adding that including home heating in the scheme was a "red line".

The European Commission has proposed using revenues from the market to support low-income households and invest in energy savings and other measures to curb bills.

A majority of EU countries and the European Parliament must both approve the new climate policies.Politically sensitive proposals may be escalated to EU leaders, who take decisions by unanimity, raising the bar for approval.

Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

What Happens If Russia Defaults on Its Sovereign Debt?

The crippling sanctions that Western nations have imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are expected to take a toll on the country’s economy. There are also fears that the country might default on its debt. Could Russia default on its debt and what happens in that case?
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Russia threatens to cut major gas pipeline to Germany if US, European allies ban Russian oil imports

Russia threatened to close its main gas line to Germany, late Monday, if Western nations ban Russian oil imports. In an address on Russian state television, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, warned that the "rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," suggesting the price per barrel could double to $300, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way

Canada's major oil sands producers are working together on a net-zero initiative that could ensure long-term supplies of responsible energy. Canada's major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative that could help ensure long-term, secure supplies of affordable and responsible energy for North America. Together, Canadian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
deseret.com

Oil prices are below $100 a barrel. What does that mean for gas prices?

Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, gas prices were at their highest in almost 15 years during the first week of March. On March 7, Brent crude oil, the world benchmark for crude oil, hit a high of $139.13, and the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hit a high of $130.50, according to Reuters.
TRAFFIC
WDIO-TV

Russians cross Mexico border to seek US asylum

More than 8,600 Russians have sought refuge in the U.S. on the Mexican border in recent months, with nine of 10 using official crossings in San Diego. Many fly from Moscow to Cancun, entering Mexico as tourists, and go to Tijuana, where they pool money to buy cars. To claim...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

