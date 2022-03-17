ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Group wanted for 10 catalytic convertor thefts in Pascagoula

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrZx3_0ehQwL6h00

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for several people possibly involved in stealing 10 catalytic converters in the area.

The group is wanted for grand larceny after catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday, March 15 at Turf Masters Lawn Care in Pascagoula. Officers released images of the suspects wearing black hoodies and face coverings at the time of the thefts.

Rare snake dies while eating giant centipede in Florida park

The group was also shown driving “a newer model white jeep,” according to a Facebook post from the PPD.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jwz47_0ehQwL6h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09N4Ae_0ehQwL6h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1zsN_0ehQwL6h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArLA0_0ehQwL6h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1O2X_0ehQwL6h00

If you have any information about the suspects or the theft, call the PPD at 228-762-2211 or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Knollwood Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man for a shooting that happened Thursday, March 17 at Knollwood Apartments.  Jermayne Doolittle, Jr., 19, was arrested for a shooting at an apartment at 1651 Knollwood Drive. Officers said the shooting happened after a man went to the apartment and demanded money […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pascagoula man killed in crash at I-10

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed one Pascagoula man. Lloyd Byrd III, 33, was killed in a crash while driving down I-10. The crash happened after Byrd’s vehicle veered off the road, causing Byrd to strike a tree. Byrd was pronounced dead […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Car Crash in Geneva Co. kills 2 teens

UPDATE: GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning. According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson. They were pronounced dead […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
WKRG News 5

5-vehicle crash at Old Government and Houston Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Responders were called to a crash Thursday, March 17 involving five vehicles, one of which was overturned. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Old Government and Houston Streets. Firefighters and officers were on scene helping with the crash. In the middle of the street, one car was overturned. […]
CITRONELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Turf Masters Lawn Care#Ppd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Palmer Street home destroyed by fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that a fire has destroyed a home on Palmer Street. On March 17, MFRD responded to a home that had heavy flames going through the roof of the home. The home was destroyed and the residents of the home have been moved. There […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gun

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Robertsdale man was sentenced to three years in prison after Foley police found him with a gun. The man had a prior felony, which meant he was not allowed to have a gun.  Joshua John Soudelier, 42, was arrested by officers on March 15 after they conducted a traffic stop. […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for house fire in Foley, bomb threat

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Baldwin County has been arrested after a house fire and police chase that happened back on Feb. 18, 2022. Steven Jones, 44, has been charged with first-degree arson. In February, Jones allegedly set fire to a home before leading police on a chase that ended with a […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy