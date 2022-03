PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – — The Princeton Economic Development Authority (PEDA) is proud to announce the finalization of its logo and slogan. Featuring shades of orange and blue, with arrows pointing north, east, south, and west, the logo was inspired by the city’s classic evening skies and its direct access to major roadways pointing all directions. With Princeton’s valuable proximity to Interstate 77 & Highway 460, the slogan “PEDA: Your Intersection of Opportunity and Investment” emphasizes the importance of local infrastructure on the economy, and it indicates that PEDA will help in your entrepreneurial journey.

PRINCETON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO