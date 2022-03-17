ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, Marysville rank top-50 in Sac-Joaquin

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago
Despite its 6-0 loss at home to Capital Valley Conference opponent Woodcreek, out of Roseville, the Yuba City High baseball team sits at No. 43, in the latest edition of the MaxPreps computer-generated baseball poll.

MaxPreps’ system uses the games stored on the data to generate complete rankings each week.

Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.

However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule.

MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.

YC (2-4) was helped by a strong out-of-conference schedule that featured games against No. 6 Vista del Lago, No. 8 Vacaville and No. 13 Whitney – all losses. The Honkers had a win over No. 21 Nevada Union earlier this year.

Head coach Dave Rodriguez’s team has 9.8 strength of schedule rating through six games – a statistic higher than the top six teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section.

YC continues its series with No. 31 Woodcreek today (Thursday) at 4 p.m., followed by a game Friday at Winship Field beginning at 6 p.m.

Marysville (5-2) moved up to No. 29 in the rankings. The Indians remain hampered by a 2.1 strength of schedule and zero wins over the top 30 in the SJS.

Lindhurst and River Valley are separated by two spots at 120 and 122, respectively. Both teams are still looking for their first wins of the season as of Tuesday night.

The top teams in the section are Del Oro followed by Rodriguez and Pitman.

Sutter No. 1 NSCIF softball poll

The Huskies wrapped up their 49th straight win on Tuesday at Butte View League foe Orland to stay unbeaten in 2022 at 7-0 and No. 1 in the Northern Section softball poll.

The Huskies have the fourth longest streak in state history, trailing Ferndale (78), Woodland Hills El Camino Real (73) and Santa Maria Righetti (50), according to Cal-Hi Sports. Sutter puts its streak on the line against the SJS No. 3-ranked Elk Grove Thundering Herd today at 4 p.m. in Sutter.

Both teams are 7-0 this year. Sutter defeated Elk Grove last year, 5-2, in Elk Grove.

No. 2 East Nicolaus (5-0), No. 3 Wheatland (9-0), No. 3 Live Oak (7-0) and No. 4 Willows (3-1) round out the NSCIF top five.

Colusa No. 3 in NSCIF baseball poll

Colusa fell one spot to No. 3 in this week’ NSCIF poll. Pleasant Valley and Chico, sit one-two, respectively. The RedHawks, though 8-0, have a negative strength of schedule rating through eight games.

The next mid-valley representative in the top-10 is Sutter (4-1) at No. 6, followed by No. 7 Gridley (6-1) and No. 10 Wheatland (3-3).

Baseball and softball are both scheduled to have a complete regular and postseason format for the first time since 2019.

