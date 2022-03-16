ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bad Vegan: Who is Shane Fox and where is he now?

By Ashley Bautista
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs “Bad Vegan” releases today, many are wondering who the person behind all this chaos is, Shane Fox, and his current whereabouts. After whom she believed was the love of her life, promising her a successful business, an immortal life for her dog and everlasting love, Sarma Melngailis fell for Shane’s...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bad Vegan’ On Netflix, Where Sarma Melngailis Discusses How She Defrauded Her Employees And Became A Fugitive

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., directed by Chris Smith (Tiger King, Fyre), is a 4-part docuseries about how Sarma Melngailis ran one of the hottest restaurants in New York, a raw-food vegan place called Pure Food and Wine, for years, but ended up defrauding her employees and running from law enforcement. Melngailis is the star of the docuseries, as she’s front and center, as is her restaurant “family” and actual family. But does that give a balanced view?
TV SERIES
GreenMatters

Sarma Melngailis Went From Celebrity Chef to 'Vegan Fugitive' — Where Is She Now?

If the last decade has shown us anything, it's that we love watching IRL scams unfold. So many of us watched Inventing Anna, a docuseries in which a woman scammed New York City elites into thinking she, too, was rich, Tinder Swindler reminded us to never trust anyone on dating apps, and The Dropout showed that even public health can be a target. But it doesn't stop there — on March 16, 2022, Netflix is releasing a docuseries called Bad Vegan.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Is the Meat Suit in Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’?

Netflix’s new docu-series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is the story of a vegan chef and restaurant owner, Sarma Melngailis, whose New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine was a dining destination, until the restaurant abruptly closed and Sarma and her mysterious new husband, Shane Fox, disappeared. In the show’s trailer which sets up the story, the off-screen interviewer asks Pure Food & Wine manager Bonnie Crocker during an interview, “Do you know about the meat suit?” to which Crocker responds, “What is the meat suit. Oh no, what is the meat suit? I’m gonna need a minute.” That’s the question, friends. That. Is. The. Question. In this story about a woman whose new husband not only destroys her thriving, high-profile business but also promises her immortality, what the hell does a meat suit have to do with anything?
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bad Vegan: Sarma Melngailis says Netflix show is ‘disturbingly misleading’

Sarma Melngailis has criticised the ending of the Netflix scam documentary Bad Vegan, calling it “disturbingly misleading”.The four-part series explores how Melngailis, the celebrity restauranteur behind the starry New York eatery Pure Food and Wine, went from being a trailblazer in vegan cuisine to a wanted woman referred to as the “vegan fugitive”.It tells the story of how, shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis began draining her restaurant’s funds and sending the money to Fox. He had allegedly manipulated her into believing he could make her and her beloved pitbull immortal (a...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
realitytitbit.com

Did Flip or Flop's Christina Haack get married to Joshua Hall?

Christina Haack’s love life is no secret, as the Flip or Flip co-host regularly posts loved-up pics with her fiance Joshua Hall. The question is… Did they ever get married or are they still planning the big day?. Best known for starring on the HGTV renovation show alongside...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarma Melngailis
realitytitbit.com

Bad Boys LA star Kerrion Franklin is the son of a famous Gospel singer

Kerrion Franklin joins The Zeus Network‘s line-up for Bad Boys LA. After just one episode, viewers have already realised how much he resembles a particular Gospel singer – and the truth is, that man is his father. Alongside reality star Milan Christopher, celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright, and influencers...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Bad Vegan#Pure Food And Wine
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Breaking Bad’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

It can't be easy to find the perfect job after starring on one of the most acclaimed TV shows. However, the cast of Breaking Bad did just that. The series, which debuted on AMC in January 2008, followed a high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who begins cooking meth with his former student […]
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

How the Derrico's keep up with their ever-growing family of 17

Doubling Down With The Derricos season 6 is currently airing on TLC, and viewers are wondering what exactly the family do as a business…. The hit TLC show follows the lives of the Derricos, a family of fifteen children and their parents, Deon and Karen. The family is made up of two sets of twins, a set of triplets and a set of quadruplets.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Bad Vegan viewers are confused about the character of Will Richards

Will Richards is one of the many people featured in brand new Netflix series Bad Vegan. The gripping four-part series dropped on Netflix on March 16th and tells the story of restauranteur Sarma Melngailis. Sarma was once the owner of Pure Food and Wine in New York which attracted the likes of Boy George, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alec Balwin, but today she writes on Instagram that she’s “in mourning” over losing her restaurants.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Celebs Brave the Jungle in Beyond the Edge, Netflix Exposes the Bad Vegan

Not to be confused with I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, nine celebrities fight to survive in the dangerous jungles of Panama in the new reality series Beyond the Edge, premiering tonight on CBS. Also today: Netflix tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of the celebrity restaurateur who became known as the “Vegan Fugitive,” Temptation Island returns for Season 4 with a three-network premiere, and Evan Rachel Wood wraps her two-part, two-night HBO documentary Phoenix Rising. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy