Jared Leto may have gotten his start on television with the cult classic "My So-Called Life," but the actor quickly made a name for himself as a star of the silver screen. Leto — who won an Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" — has a huge filmography under his belt, ranging from indie films to box-office hits. Those movies include his turns in superhero films — the actor has played iconic comic book characters like DC's the Joker and Marvel's Morbius — and his portrayals of real-life people, like Paolo Gucci in 2021's "House of Gucci."

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO