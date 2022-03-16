ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LOVERRO: Gray wears being a Black starter in majors ‘with pride’

By Thom Loverro
Washington Times
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Josiah Gray recognizes his responsibilities. He will likely be one of the Nationals’ starting pitchers. “I want to go out there and make sure I put the team in a good position to win,” he said, reciting the pledge that every starter makes before they get...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Pitcher who flopped with Yankees returns to American League

Former New York Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray is returning to the American League. The Minnesota Twins acquired Gray from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade on Sunday. Per MLB.com:. Sorely needing starting pitching, the Twins swung a deal with the Reds on Sunday afternoon that will bring veteran right-hander ﻿Sonny...
MLB
Miami Herald

How Yankees Plan to Replace Gary Sánchez at Catcher

TAMPA — For the first time since 2016, Gary Sánchez won't start behind the dish for the Yankees on Opening Day this season. Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela are headed to the Minnesota Twins as part of a five-player deal with huge implications on New York's starting lineup.
MLB
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox lose Kyle Schwarber to Phillies in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox will not be bringing Kyle Schwarber back to Fenway Park for the 2022 MLB season. The veteran slugger has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, per NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the following comment on Schwarber:
MLB
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement With Veteran Slugger Kyle Schwarber: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on wanting the Phillies to add another big bat to the lineup. Well, the reigning MVP got his wish on Wednesday. The Phillies have reached an agreement with veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reports the deal is four years with an average annual value of just under $20 million per year. Schwarber, 29, fills a much-needed hole for the Phillies in the outfield. He’s a significant upgrade over Andrew McCutchen after Philadelphia declined his option last year. Schwarber declined his option with the Boston Red Sox last fall to become a free agent. Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins. With the Red Sox and Washington Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and recorded 71 RBIs. Schwarber also set career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s hit at least 25 homers in four of his past five seasons, and he’ll have a good chance to continue that in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Phillies signed relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
MLB
Washington Times

LOVERRO: Soto stays grounded as the face of the Nationals’ franchise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Juan Soto dropped a sound bite Monday afternoon at Washington Nationals spring training that would make the cherry blossoms burst open early. “I always see my future here … I never think about leaving or anything like that.”. Cue the band. Close off...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Ricky Bones
Person
Triston Mckenzie
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign veteran Chris Owings to minors deal

The Orioles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Owings to a minor league pact and invited him to MLB camp. Owings, 30, appeared in 21 games with the Rockies last season and turned in a huge .326/.420/.628 batting line in 43 plate appearances before a broken thumb required surgery and ended his season. He hit .268/.318/.439 in a similarly small sample with the Rox during 2020.
MLB
Seattle Times

Cruz, Doolittle, Sánchez, Parra give Nats some experience

Nelson Cruz is the big-bat, big-name DH headed to the Washington Nationals at age 41, pending the successful completion of a physical exam. He’s expected to protect NL MVP runner-up Juan Soto in the lineup — and offer other sorts of help away from the field. Indeed, Cruz...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Cardinals bring back veteran quarterback on 2-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2021-2022 season came to a disappointing end, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The team has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed his social media of all things Cardinals-related for a period of time. Murray has since added them back on his social media accounts, alleviating concerns that he would no longer want to be their starting quarterback.
NFL
Santa Clarita Radio

Five New Faces To Join Dodgers’ 2022 Broadcast Team

Familiar sportscasters Jessica Mendoza and José Mota slated to join the Dodger booth along with former players Adrián González, Eric Karros and Dontrelle Willis. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday the addition of five new broadcasters that are expected to serve various roles on the 2022 Spectrum SportsNet L.A. broadcast and studio teams, the AM 570 L.A. Sports radio broadcast and the Spanish broadcast on KTNQ 1020 AM.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#Phillies#Racism#The Chicago Cubs#The Cleveland Guardians#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Price

Comments / 0

Community Policy