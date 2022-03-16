ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Words to Live By: Tips for reducing stress

 1 day ago

If you find yourself feeling stressed these days, I pray that...

How to Transform Depression With Hope

Whatever treatment for depression you choose, hope amplifies it by fortifying your neurotransmitters. How? Hope actually reprograms your biology and keeps you positive. Being positive increases serotonin and reduces levels of stress hormones. With less stress, you’ll feel happier and generally function better. Your autonomic nervous system, which regulates...
Positive thinking may improve your emotional health: study

Being optimistic may help to improve a person's emotional well-being, according to researchers. A study from the Boston University School of Medicine published Monday in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences followed 233 older men from the Veterans Affairs Normative Aging Study over an eight-year period.
Five Ways Companion Animals Boost Mental Health

Pets can improve both our physical and mental health. Animals provide companionship that may not be available from humans. Companion animals remind us to be in the present, content with who and where we are. Animals can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Did you adopt or purchase a companion...
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety

Could hugging a soft, mechanized pillow that simulates slow breathing help test-stressed students ward off anxiety and stress? British researchers are betting on it. The pillow in question looks like any typical cushion, noted study author Alice Haynes. She's a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.
Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

From rising prices, the invasion in Ukraine and dealing with lingering emotions about the pandemic, many adults feel like there has been a constant stream of stress over the last two years. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins TODAY with ways to control and respond to the stresses in your life, including starting a worry journal to write out anxieties, making meditation a part of your daily routine and reaching out to your support network when you feel overwhelmed.March 10, 2022.
3 Simple Tricks You Should Be Following Every Night To Fall Asleep Faster

Almost half of Americans report feeling fatigued throughout the week, according to the Sleep Foundation. From stress to poor nutrition to the hustle and bustle of everyday life, many people don’t get high quality sleep. We often think that quantity overrides quantity when it comes to getting good rest, but even if you technically get eight hours of sleep, you may wake up feeling sluggish if it isn’t good quality.
The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
Sleep Tips for Those Who Can’t Get a Good Night’s Rest

Sleep is a crucial and often overlooked aspect of human health — it helps the mind and body reset, aids in brain function, and is important for staving off diseases. But unfortunately, many have quite a bit of trouble falling asleep, and staying asleep. That's why we've created a guide for sleeping better.
The 9 Best Sleep Aids: Snooze Better With These Evidence-Backed Picks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, what are you supposed to do when the Zzz’s aren’t coming naturally, and when a hot bath, warm milk, counting sheep, and faking it ’til you make it (to sleep, that is) are all falling short?
‘Spaghetti Legs,’ Brain Fog, And No Cure In Sight: Locals On What It’s Like To Live With Long COVID

A few weeks after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020, Maryland resident Signe Redfield thought she was getting better. She no longer felt the exhaustion of her acute infection, a fatigue so extreme she said it was like taking muscle relaxants and, minutes later, “dribbling into your dinner plate.” Her breathing improved and she even took up running for the first time in her life.
10 Ways To Sleep Better Every Night

When was the last time you moaned 'I'm soo tired' to a colleague? It's almost as common a greeting as 'hi' these days. Running on empty is an all-too familiar ailment for most modern working women - with getting those advised 7-9 hours shut eye made all the harder by our hectic schedules and inability to switch off.
Woman shares husband’s reaction after creating home decor with her old contraceptive device

A woman has revealed how she used an old contraceptive device for a piece of artwork in her home.On Reddit, user WeiWeiSmoo shared an image of a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD), which is inserted into the uterus to provide long-term birth control, in a picture frame.Above the IUD, the writing in the frame reads: “In Loving Memory, 2015 - 2022.” Below the device, the Reddit user detailed the benefits of the contraceptive and how it got her through “bad mistakes.”“Seven years of valiant service to my cervix,” she wrote. “The brave little soldier has gotten me through many bad mistakes....
Stressful News Cycle Tips: 13 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

Being a human with an internet connection in the 21st century means being exposed to one stressful news cycle after the other—we’re constantly inundated with headlines, images, and stories about the many newsworthy (often troubling) events unfolding around the globe. It’s true that staying informed about and connected to what’s happening around us can help us better understand and participate in the world we live in. But it’s no secret that being so plugged into the news can also be tough on your mental health—especially during particularly intense media coverage surrounding things like war and conflict, environmental disasters, political elections, mass violence, public health threats, and social calamities.
Resolve Ongoing Conflict To Reduce Your Stress

“Sometimes I get the feeling that the whole world is against me, but deep down I know that’s not true. Some of the smaller countries are neutral.” I love that comment by humorist Robert Orben. From the smallest incident or conversation, sometimes conflict balloons to the ridiculous. Like...
‘Unprecedented Amounts Of Children With Anxiety’: Younger Generation Stressed While Living With COVID

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two years after COVID-19 first arrived in Colorado, medical experts are now trying to address a dramatic spike in young children needing mental health care. According to UCHealth, one of Colorado’s largest medical providers, the pandemic caused many children 12-year-old and younger to experience stress, depression and anxiety. Now, as the pandemic evolves into an endemic phase, UCHealth has released a set of tools to help parents and children address the issues their facing. (credit: UCHealth) “We are seeing unprecedented amounts of children with anxiety,” said Dr. Kathy Sigda, Clinical Psychologist for UCHealth. “Particularly in younger children,...
