Smithfield, VA

Duo sought in Smithfield hit-and-run

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Police are looking to two people accused in a hit-and-run that injured two other people in February.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Benns Church and Canterberry Lane around 2 p.m. on February 25. There were three vehicles involved.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were completely stopped at the stoplight when the suspect vehicle struck one vehicle and pushed it into the front vehicle.

The female pictured in the photo was the driver. The suspects got out of the vehicle and when the victims started to call the police they got back into the vehicle and drove off.

If you have seen the individuals in the photos call Smithfield Police at (757) 357-3247.

