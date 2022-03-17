NOPD: 1 man dead after incident in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly incident on Wednesday night.

According to NOPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Willow and 3rd street.

When the police arrive at the scene, they found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

NOPD reported the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

