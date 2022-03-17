Health experts suggest focus on routine, sleep after springing forward

Coffee is an integral part of many people's daily routines. Whether you need a cup of the caffeinated beverage to jumpstart your morning or a mug to get you through an afternoon slump, coffee provides an energy boost that just about everyone can appreciate. But if you've ever felt your heart rate increase or began having palpitations after enjoying a cup of joe, you might wonder if it causes more harm than good to your overall heart health. To help ease these concerns, we've tapped several experts who explained the benefits of drinking coffee and how to know when you're consuming too much of it.

