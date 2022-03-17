ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health experts suggest focus on routine, sleep after springing forward

By Hami Arain
kvrr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, MINN. (KVRR) – Daylight Saving Time is in full swing and it’s still an adjustment for many. Experts suggest sticking to your normal routine while sleeping slightly earlier than your usual time in the...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
KATU.com

Daylight Savings Sleep Routine

TIPS FOR GETTING YOU BACK TO "SLEEPING LIKE A BABY" WITH SLEEP EXPERT, DR. REBECCA ROBBINS. Click here for more information about Dr. Robbins. to going to bed 15 minutes earlier than usual in the week leading up to the time change. Start. a relaxing wind down routine, for example,...
MEDITATION
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Take Nightly

As a health coach, it's my job to help people reach their well-being goals. Most of them come to me looking to achieve a healthy weight, but after an initial consultation, it often becomes clear that they could use some assistance in the sleep department, too. Either they have poor sleeping habits or live stressful lives that keep them up at night.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Science of sleep: Why a good night's rest gets harder with age

It's well known that getting a good night's sleep becomes more difficult as we age, but the underlying biology for why this happens has remained poorly understood. A team of US scientists has now identified how the brain circuitry involved in regulating sleepfulness and wakefulness degrades over time in mice, which they say paves the way for better medicines in humans.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Springing#Health Experts#Daylight Saving Time#Kvrr
The US Sun

The 12 foods to eat before bed to have a great night’s sleep

TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise, study says, despite potential health harms

More and more adults are taking over-the-counter melatonin to get to sleep, and some of them may be using it at dangerously high levels, a new study has found. While overall use among the United States adult population is still "relatively low," the study does "document a significant many-fold increase in melatonin use in the past few years," said sleep specialist Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in the division of sleep medicine for Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study.
HEALTH
Daniella Cressman

3 Tips to Help You Sleep Better

Disclaimer: I am not a healthcare professional and this is not medical advice. If that is what you are seeking, please consult a professional in the healthcare industry. If you are struggling with insomnia, it can be extremely difficult to unwind. Thankfully, there are a few rituals you can implement that often lead to incredible sleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep

There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
HEALTH
Real Simple

It Feels Like Everyone Takes Melatonin for Better Sleep—but Should They? Here's What Sleep Experts Say

People turn to all kinds of solutions, products, techniques, and hacks in their endless quest for better sleep—both more sleep and higher quality sleep. One of the most common is taking supplements of melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps regulate the circadian rhythm. And in the past decade or so, use of melatonin for sleep has increased dramatically: Research published in JAMA in February 2022 found that by 2018, Americans' consumption of melatonin to improve sleep nearly doubled compared to 10 years earlier. This significant upward trend in melatonin use inevitably raises some questions about its effectiveness, safety, health implications, and more—especially since it isn't currently approved or standardized by the Food and Drug Administration.
HEALTH
CNET

Does Alcohol Affect Your Sleep? What to Know

Relaxation and sleepiness are common -- and often welcomed -- side effects of alcohol. A few drinks can appear to bring relief, especially if you struggle with sleep disorders. Around 20% to 30% of people with insomnia regularly use alcohol to help them fall asleep. But don't be fooled. While consistent drinking might help you drift off faster at night, it can significantly impact your sleep cycle -- and not for the better.
LIFESTYLE
Greatist

The 9 Best Sleep Aids: Snooze Better With These Evidence-Backed Picks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, what are you supposed to do when the Zzz’s aren’t coming naturally, and when a hot bath, warm milk, counting sheep, and faking it ’til you make it (to sleep, that is) are all falling short?
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Coffee Good for Your Heart? Medical Experts Weigh In

Coffee is an integral part of many people's daily routines. Whether you need a cup of the caffeinated beverage to jumpstart your morning or a mug to get you through an afternoon slump, coffee provides an energy boost that just about everyone can appreciate. But if you've ever felt your heart rate increase or began having palpitations after enjoying a cup of joe, you might wonder if it causes more harm than good to your overall heart health. To help ease these concerns, we've tapped several experts who explained the benefits of drinking coffee and how to know when you're consuming too much of it.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Morning Habit You Should Be Following For A Stronger Heart

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for women, and while uncontrollable things like genetics can put you at a higher risk, the best thing you can do to prevent heart disease is to lead a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Health starts with forming intentional habits, and setting strong habits in the morning specifically is one way you can set yourself up for success each day. We asked Dr. Jeffrey Dlott, Medical Director at QuestDirect, what he recommends as one morning habit you should follow each day to invest in your long term heart health.
HEALTH
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
HEALTH
Healthline

Can You Really Become Addicted to Sleep?

“Is it possible to be addicted to sleep? Asking for myself,” one person recently tweeted. It’s a feeling many can relate to. When it becomes almost impossible to open your eyes in the morning, or you find yourself struggling to get through the day without a nap, you may start to wonder: Is sleep addiction a real thing?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy