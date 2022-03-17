ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SMWW: Analytics and Tech In Football

Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

On This Panel: Aaron Schatz | Mike Stoeber | Steve Palazzolo. NFL front offices around the league have taken...

The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams reportedly working on re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

After seeing defensive end Randy Gregory pull a switcheroo and decide to go to the Denver Broncos, it was reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys were "doing due diligence" on future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network, Miller could very well end up staying with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots, Bucs Agree To Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots sent Tom Brady some interior line help on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are acquiring offensive guard Shaq Mason. Mason was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He made 98 starts in New England’s trenches, helping pave the way for two of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl titles. The move couldn’t come at a better time, after Tampa Bay lost Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
NFL
#Tech#Football Outsiders#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Smww#Abg Si Llc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs awarded two compensatory picks in 2022 NFL draft

The NFL has announced compensatory draft picks for the 2022 NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to receive two compensatory picks in April’s draft. One as the result of executive Ryan Poles being hired as the general manager of the Chicago Bears and another as a result of Damien Wilson exceeding expectations with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

SMWW: Life of An NFL Agent

On This Panel: Dr. Lynn Lashbrook | Kelli Masters | Charles Stewart. What is life like an NFL agent? It’s not all Jerry Maguire! Moderator Ike Worth is joined by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook of SMWW, Kelli Masters of KMM Sports and Charles Stewart of Generational Sports Partnerships. Tune-in and find out what day-to-day life is like from a veteran agent, in addition to a newly certified agent perspective. Think the agent business is for you or just want to learn more about the behind the scenes operations of running an agency?
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

SMWW: Negotiating Player Contracts

On This Panel: Kevin Abrams | Nick Polk | Joel Corry. Tune-in and find out what goes into a player contract negotiation! Moderator Dr. Lynn Lashbrook is joined by New York Giants Senior Vice President Kevin Abrams and Premier Sports, Former Atlanta Falcons Director of Operations Nick Polk and Entertainment founder Joel Corry to discuss what it’s like behind closed doors. How do teams determine when to move on from a player? When to extend a player? Plus, other key factors that are weighed in a contract negotiation such as performance, behavior, data and analytics. Watch as this expert panel explains all the details that go into an agreement before it hits the breaking news scroll on your monitor.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft: Washington Commanders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders have been in a slump for the past few seasons and are looking to turn things around. With the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, the team appears to be in a position to make a run at the playoffs in the 2022 season. With holes still to fill, can they find their way to the postseason with a strong draft? Take a look at how the draft could fall for Washington with the few picks that they have in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL

