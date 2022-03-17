Wordle Archive Shut Down by New York Times

Today's Wordle is another rough one, as evidenced by the dreaded "Wordle 270 X" trending on Twitter. Just days after a tough Wordle puzzle broke a number of streaks, the New York Times' popular word puzzle provided fans with another stumper of a puzzle. Like the previous tough puzzle, today's Wordle puzzle features a word that ends with a relatively common series of letters, leaving players with just a handful of chances to figure out the correct solution. In the case of Wordle 270, even if players correctly guess the final four letters of the puzzle, there are a total of 12 possible English language words that fit the clues, with 7 "commonly" used words that should appear in most people's vernaculars. Basically, even if players correctly guess the last four letters of the puzzle on the very first try, they only have a 50% chance of getting today's puzzle correct.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO