Wordle Archive Shut Down by New York Times

By Christian Hoffer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn archive of old Wordle puzzles has been pulled down by the New York Times. The website "Wordle Archive" was recently shut down, with a message on their site noting that it was at the request of the New York Times, which purchased Wordle earlier this year. "Sadly, the New York...

