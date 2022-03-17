Man charged with drug possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was arraigned on six felony charges on Tuesday following an investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department.
The charges allege that on Monday, 44-year-old Jeremy Taylor possessed a knife with a blade at least three inches in length, a machete and substances containing both methamphetamine and heroin. The most severe charges carry a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years in prison.
Bond was set at $500,000 with a requirement that Taylor have GPS monitoring if he posts bond. He will appear in court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0