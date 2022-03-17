ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Man charged with drug possession

By Bradley Zimmerman
 1 day ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was arraigned on six felony charges on Tuesday following an investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department.

The charges allege that on Monday, 44-year-old Jeremy Taylor possessed a knife with a blade at least three inches in length, a machete and substances containing both methamphetamine and heroin. The most severe charges carry a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years in prison.

Bond was set at $500,000 with a requirement that Taylor have GPS monitoring if he posts bond. He will appear in court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

