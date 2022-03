Mike Kuzar has been appointed to manage Washington Crossing Historic Park. “We are confident that the dedication and commitment to service Mike has exemplified at various roles within DCNR will translate to strong leadership at Washington Crossing,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “I am eager to see Mike take on the challenge of managing this amazing park, which has strong ties to our nation’s history, the local community and to outdoor recreation in the region.”

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO