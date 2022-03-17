ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Truman State has another player enter the transfer portal

By Christopher Burns
ktvo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMasen Miller, Sophomore guard, of Truman State...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truman State#Glvc
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
WTRF

WVU cornerback Nicktroy Fortune enters transfer portal

WVU starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is moving on from the program, according to his Twitter account. Fortune announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons with the Mountaineers. He becomes the second cornerback to hit the portal after Daryl Porter Jr. made the decision in February. He is also the third starter to leave the program in the last month after the departure of linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF

WVU forward Isaiah Cottrell enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s basketball team lost a pair of forwards to the transfer portal on Wednesday. Not only did fourth-leading scorer Jalen Bridges enter the portal, but another former four-star recruit has announced his decision to transfer, as well. That forward is Isaiah Cottrell, according...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Villanova Starts Run At Another NCAA Championship Against University Of Delaware: ‘I Think We’re Ready’

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova students will gather at the Connelly Center at the center of campus to watch the men’s basketball team play against the University of Delaware at 2:45 p.m. It may be quiet at the Connelly Center now in the heart of of Nova Nation, but that’s only because we’re nearly three hours out from game time.  It’s another run to the NCAA championship for Villanova – kind of almost an annual ritual at this point for the Delaware Valley as the men’s basketball team makes their third run for the title since 2016. The No. 2 seed Wildcats...
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy