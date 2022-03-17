Truman State has another player enter the transfer portal

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
After a stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky Wildcats fans want John Calipari to pack his bags and leave. Welcome to March Madness. Tonight’s show features Kentucky Wildcats fans calling for the dismissal of basketball coach John Calipari. After a stunning 85-79 overtime...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
WVU starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is moving on from the program, according to his Twitter account. Fortune announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons with the Mountaineers. He becomes the second cornerback to hit the portal after Daryl Porter Jr. made the decision in February. He is also the third starter to leave the program in the last month after the departure of linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s basketball team lost a pair of forwards to the transfer portal on Wednesday. Not only did fourth-leading scorer Jalen Bridges enter the portal, but another former four-star recruit has announced his decision to transfer, as well. That forward is Isaiah Cottrell, according...
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova students will gather at the Connelly Center at the center of campus to watch the men’s basketball team play against the University of Delaware at 2:45 p.m. It may be quiet at the Connelly Center now in the heart of of Nova Nation, but that’s only because we’re nearly three hours out from game time.
It’s another run to the NCAA championship for Villanova – kind of almost an annual ritual at this point for the Delaware Valley as the men’s basketball team makes their third run for the title since 2016.
The No. 2 seed Wildcats...
Comments / 0