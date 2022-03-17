Los Rios colleges raise security amid racist threats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Faculty and staff within the Los Rios Community College District are calling for change Wednesday after district officials told FOX40 a former student sent racist and violent messages to the president of American River College.

American River College President Melanie Dixon said more security will be around campus and she hopes the incident will be a learning opportunity for staff and students.

“We’re angry,” said LRCCD Chancellor Brian King.

District officials said former student, Jamie Barnes, has allegedly been sending threatening and racist messages to Dixon over the past few weeks.

“These particular calls were directed at me, as a threat, as a discomfort of me assuming the role that I have,” Dixon explained.

FOX40 received a copy of one of the many messages district officials said Barnes directed toward Dixon.

“We want the Blacks out of American River College,” Barnes said in the recording. “Isn’t that what you are, Melanie Dixon, is a disrespectful f—– n—–. I’ll shoot you.”

“As a woman of color from the Black community, I no doubt was fearful when I first heard these messages,” Dixon said.

The messages have professor and President of LRCCD’s Black Faculty and Staff Association Dr. Debra Crumpton concerned about her colleagues and students at Sacramento City College.

“We Black employees at Los Rios Community College District recognize this is an assault against all of us,” Crumpton said.

On Tuesday night, LRCCD police officers arrested Barnes after she was found on the Sacramento City College campus allegedly violating a temporary restraining order.

“She was also charged for the initial warrant that we had on her for the harassment,” said LRCCD Police Chief Lawrence Savidge.

Barnes was released from jail Wednesday morning, leaving district officials to ramp up security at all their campuses.

“We absolutely will learn from an incident like this how to do better in the unfortunate likelihood that things like this could happen again,” the chancellor said.

On top of increased security on all campuses within the district, Dixon said she also has extra security at her home.

District officials are also looking to make the temporary restraining order permanent against Barnes.

