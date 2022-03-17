ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden’s sad response to Zelensky’s inspiring address isn’t enough to help Ukraine

By Dalibor Rohac
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ug4UP_0ehQhSrV00
President Joe Biden reiterated the US' support of Ukraine, as well as $800 million worth of military aid. EPA

With Russian forces intensifying their atrocities against Ukraine’s civilian population, including by deliberately bombing Mariupol’s Drama Theater with hundreds of people hiding inside, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s impassioned plea to Congress for stronger US support, the Biden administration finds itself in a bind.

On the one hand, the White House seeks to prevent escalation that could prompt a reckless reaction from the cornered Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. On the other, standing with Ukraine — and on the side of freedom, as President Joe Biden put it in his address Wednesday — requires doing far more than it has.

There was a dramatic contrast between the substance, the tone and the sense of urgency behind Zelensky’s speech and Biden’s droning, unimaginative remarks a few hours later. The latter, announcing an added $800 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, hardly rose to the occasion, either in style and delivery or in substance.

Style-wise, Biden regurgitated expressions of rhetorical support and solidarity with Ukraine, which may ring increasingly hollow to Ukrainian ears. Substantively, he added to the $1 billion commitment made last week by providing Ukrainians with more Stinger anti-aircraft systems, additional Javelins and other anti-armor weapons, 100 tactical drones, handguns and grenade launchers, ammunition, body armor and helmets and other equipment.

Yet this “new” package is simply a response to Congress’ authorization last week of up to $6.5 billion in military aid, leaving a question mark on the structure and timeline for the delivery of the remainder of the authorized assistance — and on whether it’s going to be enough for the purposes of winning this war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5muJ_0ehQhSrV00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea to Congress for stronger US support in the war with Russia.

The conflict is far from over and its outcome far from a foregone conclusion, notwithstanding Russian tactical and logistical failures and poor planning and the increased reports of successful counterattacks by Ukrainian forces. Especially if Mariupol falls, as seems likely, the most effective Russian forces out of Crimea will enjoy considerable freedom of action in southern Ukraine, either consolidating territorial gains along the coast of the Sea of Azov or strengthening the now-stalled offensive toward Odessa, a key Black Sea port.

Even if the anecdotal information suggesting some progress on the diplomatic front prove correct, it remains in the West’s interest that Zelensky’s hand in the negotiations is as strong as possible. Ukraine’s clout in the ceasefire talks grows in direct proportion to its dominance on the battlefield. As a result, any conciliatory noises from Moscow should be met in the West with a doubling down on our military support for Ukraine.

If the conflict is indeed a protracted one, the West must ensure that the flow of military basics included in the White House’s package Wednesday — handguns, ammunition, helmets and so forth — is a steady one. Both sides are burning quickly through their supplies; if we want Ukrainians to win, we must ensure their supplies are larger than the Russians’.

Finally, there is a tension between the overarching policy goal of defeating Putin and Biden’s efforts to avoid further Russian escalation, driven in part surely by understandable concerns over Russia’s tactical nuclear arsenal. Yet we are not really helping Ukraine unless we’re hurting the Kremlin and Russian forces — the two are opposite sides of the same coin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmvrU_0ehQhSrV00
Biden announced the US would supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems, Javelins and other anti-armor weapons, tactical drones, handguns and more.

The attempt to provide Ukraine with Polish MiG fighter jets, scrapped by the administration in spite of the idea’s embrace by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shows the perils of preemptively surrendering to the diktats of what we believe will upset the Russians. Though no one wants a nuclear confrontation with Russia, most forms of military aid to Ukraine that would be effective would also constitute a form of escalation.

Consider the promise of the government of Slovakia, a country of 5 million, to supply Ukraine with its own long-range S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems — a bold but still prudent, calculated risk. The Pentagon should be scrambling similar Soviet-made weaponry across our Eastern European allies while offering our own capacities as a backstop to countries stepping forward. When such systems are unavailable, more creativity is needed to help Ukrainians operate state-of-the-art Western systems, either through training programs or by facilitating the use of Western contractors in Ukraine.

Will it upset Putin? For sure. Will it trigger a nuclear showdown in Eastern Europe? Unlikely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owLUy_0ehQhSrV00
A map of Russian attacks on Ukraine as of March 16, 2022.

In short, whether the president likes it or not, wars tend to upend domestic political dynamics. The administration will be judged both in the midterms and in 2024 not by whether it did the minimum necessary to help Ukraine and its embattled people while sticking with Biden’s campaign promise to keep the United States out of “forever wars” but whether it fully rose to the challenge of confronting Putin’s revanchism, which unchecked puts our entire system of alliances — and by extension our long-term ambition to contain China — at risk.

Here’s hoping Team Biden can choose wisely.

Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Twitter: @DaliborRohac.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Southern Ukraine#Russian#Mariupol S Drama Theater#Congress#The White House#Ukrainians#Stinger
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Telegraph

Ukraine’s resistance leaves Russia facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat

As one of the most powerful militaries on the planet, Russia had been expected by analysts to prevail when the war in Ukraine started 12 days ago. It was a widely held view that Ukrainian forces, bloodied by eight years of combat in Crimea and the Donbas, must have improved – but even the most optimistic observer did not expect them to stop the mighty Russian army literally in its tracks so comprehensively.
POLITICS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy