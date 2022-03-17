ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Piedmont Triad educators still working through pandemic problems

By Madison Forsey
 1 day ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina education leaders are gearing up to tackle large problems still lingering from the COVID pandemic.

“It’s going to take a couple of years to catch up,” said North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt .

According to Truitt, boys didn’t fall as far behind as originally predicted, but girls fell behind even more.

“Our students across the state are farther behind in math than we thought might happen,” Truitt said.

On Wednesday, Truitt and other leaders from the Department of Public Instruction stopped in Davidson County to talk to teachers and students at Wallburg Elementary and Oak Grove High School.

District leaders invited them to tour the building and to see how they’re tackling literacy and getting teens trained for the workforce.

One thing teachers at Wallburg brought up during the visit was learning loss.

“We all are faced across the state with the challenge of closing in some learning gaps that have widened, and we know that’s the best way to reach out to our students on an independent level,” said Emily Lipe, Davidson County’s superintendent.

Truitt and other state leaders took time in a handful of classrooms to see how teachers are conducting small groups and other activities to improve literacy and fill learning gaps.

Another concern on the minds of state leaders is keeping school districts staffed.

According to Truitt, the data for staffing lags behind, so there’s no way to know just yet if more recent bonuses and incentives are working.

“I think our strong pension plan attracts some people, but I think what’s most important and is in the works right now is that we need to redesign the way we compensate teachers,” Truitt said.

Her office is putting together a plan that would give a huge bump to starting salaries.

“Starting pay for teachers at $40,000 plus whatever their local supplement is but also a plan that would give teachers a pathway to promotion,” Truitt said.

