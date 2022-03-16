ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Imbibe 75 Place to Watch: JoJo’s Beloved

By Penelope Bass
imbibemagazine.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember fun? Good friends, good drinks, good music? Atlanta cocktail lounge JoJo’s Beloved, opened last summer inside the Politan Row food hall, aims for just such a vibe with their disco-tinged, neo-futuristic take...

imbibemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret Chicago

JoJo’s Shake Bar Has Launched A Series Of Exclusive St. Patrick’s Day Shakes And They Look Incredible

Green Beer, Get Lucky Shakes, and Lucky Charms Hot Chocolates will be available for a handful of days only. There’s a very small chance you’ve not heard of JoJo’s Shake Bar, but if you haven’t, you’re in for a treat. The next-generation restaurant and bar is a go-to Chicago establishment for over-the-top milkshakes and biggie hot chocolates. Even with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the city over the last couple of years, JoJo’s Shake Bar has lifted our spirits and filled our bellies with their special seasonal events and menus.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Country Music Superstar Thomas Rhett Picks His Favorite Ways To Eat Fritos - Exclusive

Making a TV commercial about Fritos was like coming home for country music legend Thomas Rhett. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, who most recently performed at the 2022 American Country Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, and has a sixth album coming out in April, said he has been munching on the slightly-sweet, curl-shaped corn chips for as long as he can remember.
MUSIC
WPTV

Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died. Her family says Bobbie Nelson died Thursday at the age of 91. She was an original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band and played...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
The Independent

Florence and the Machine announces new album Dance Fever and share single My Love

Florence + the Machine has revealed that her forthcoming fifth studio album, Dance Fever, will be released on 13 May. The British artist made the announcement on Thursday 10 March, at the same time as releasing a new single, “My Love”, and accompanying video. Press material states that Dance Fever was recorded predominantly in London during the pandemic, and aims to encapsulate what Florence Welch missed while in lockdown, from clubbing to dancing at festivals. “It’s the album that brings back the very best of Florence – the festival-headlining Boudicca, wielding anthems like a flaming sword,” a statement says.“Just before...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Mourns a Cat and a Fading Love on New Song ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE 3/16: Father John Misty offers up a portrait of life in the hills outside Sofia, Bulgaria in his new video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” The short film was directed by Noel Paul, who previously helmed the singer’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” visual. – Father John Misty bids farewell to a lover and a cat in his new song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” set to appear on his next album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out April 8. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a shuffling ballad that pairs a rustling acoustic guitar with sweeping strings, some lithe...
MUSIC
NBC Chicago

Pitchfork Announces 2022 Summer Festival Dates, Headliners. See the Full Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival announced its 2022 summer lineup Tuesday, including headliners like The National, Mitski and The Roots. The festival is set to return to the Chicago's Union Park July 15-17, calling back some of its original headlining groups alongside several newer acts. The National, which played the first Pitchfork...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Lounge#Good Music#Food Hall#Bartender#Food Drink#The Midori Sour
HOLAUSA

Suri Cruise enjoys a lovely walk with her puppy in NYC

There is nothing more enjoyable than taking your adorable puppy to a nice walk in the New York City neighborhoods, and Suri Cruise knows it! The 15-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes took advantage of the Big Apple’s sunshine and decided to have a great...
PETS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings The Vampire Kars Back To Life

From Phantom Blood to JoJolion, the anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has followed the Joestars from Ripples to Stands while giving fans one of the strangest adventures to ever arrive in the mediums of manga and anime. Now, with one cosplayer revisiting the story of Battle Tendency, one of the most vicious vampires of the series, Kars, has been resurrected, as the Pillarman proved himself to be one of the greatest enemies that the Joestars had ever faced throughout the generations.
COMICS
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Guitar World Magazine

Alexisonfire announce first album in 13 years, Otherness, share explosive new single, Sweet Dreams of Otherness

Canadian post-hardcore outfit Alexisonfire have announced their first album in 13 years, Otherness, sharing its anthemic lead single, Sweet Dreams of Otherness. Arriving June 24 via Dine Alone Records – 20 years after their self-titled debut – Otherness will be the band's fifth studio outing overall, following 2009's Old Crows / Young Cardinals.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Channel Tres’ New Self-Produced Surprise Instrumental Album Refresh

At the end of 2020, the magnetic and impossible-to-categorize Los Angeles artist Channel Tres released his surprise mixtape I Can’t Go Outside, which featured collaborations with artists like Tyler, The Creator and Tinashe. Since then, Channel Tres has worked with other people like Terrace Martin and Emotional Oranges. Today, Channel Tres is back with another new surprise release, and it’s very different than anything he’s done in the past.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

The cursed Lars Ulrich toilet bowl has actually been bought by a museum

Late last year, our eyes were subjected to a sight that probably gave even the biggest Metallica fan nightmares: a toilet bowl made in the likeness of the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich. A man known as Prince Midnight was responsible for the unbelievable creation, a man who had previously...
MUSEUMS
Rolling Stone

Beloved Indie Label Popboomerang Announces End with Final Compilation

It was back in July of 2021 that fans of Aussie music received word that they were witnessing the veritable end of an era, with beloved indie label Popboomerang announcing it was shutting up shop for good. However, while label founder Scott Thurling noted in what was ostensibly his final...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Breaks ‘Every Rule’ of Love on Surprise New Song

Charli XCX reflects on the sweetness of a prohibited love on her new track “Every Rule.” The pop ballad follows Charli as she sings about meeting with a love interest already in a relationship — someone she’s willing to break rules for. “Straight away we started...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Rockers on Broadway drops a charity album of 12 live tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — A clutch of live performances by Tony- and Grammy Award-nominated artists — including Micky Dolenz, Paul Williams, Michael Cerveris and LaChanze — have been collected into a benefit album for arts education. “Rockers On Broadway: Live” features Alex Brightman and Cervaris belting out...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy