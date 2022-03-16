Imbibe 75 Place to Watch: JoJo’s Beloved

Florence + the Machine has revealed that her forthcoming fifth studio album, Dance Fever, will be released on 13 May. The British artist made the announcement on Thursday 10 March, at the same time as releasing a new single, “My Love”, and accompanying video. Press material states that Dance Fever was recorded predominantly in London during the pandemic, and aims to encapsulate what Florence Welch missed while in lockdown, from clubbing to dancing at festivals. “It’s the album that brings back the very best of Florence – the festival-headlining Boudicca, wielding anthems like a flaming sword,” a statement says.“Just before...
