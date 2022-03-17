ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Most cannabis workers in Nevada are white men, new study shows

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q84gk_0ehQfu1d00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are now almost 23,000 people in Nevada that have an active cannabis agent card allowing them to legally work in the industry.

The state of Nevada released the findings of its 2022 demographic study of card holders. In all 15,936 people responded to the study. The state figures it had around 70% of card holders responded.

Out of those responding were people working in all levels of the business including store employees, growers, owners, board members, and other executives.

The study was completed by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB). In the findings, the CCB highlights a few of the study’s statewide findings including:

  • 761 active cannabis licenses
  • 93 dispensaries (as of Jan. 2022)
  • 55% of respondents identified as male; and 39% identified as female.
  • 52% identified as white; 17% identified as Hispanic; and 12% identified as Black.
  • 43% identified as being in the age group of 25-34 years old.
CCB-Demographic-Study-2022-Final Download

This is the second year the CCB has collected and reported demographic data. The CCB’s first demographic study (2021) along with other industry statistics can be viewed here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 19

Kat
1d ago

Why is everything about race...noone cares, except for the ones pushing the narrative...just stop ...

Reply(1)
13
Gaylene Davison
1d ago

let's separate people of color! that's exactly what this article is doing!!! it's sad

Reply
8
Mr T
1d ago

My experience is seeing people of different races and gender. Most people just want a competent employee.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Residents Are Packing Up and Moving to These Five Cities

It's no secret. Boise, Idaho is an incredible place to live. Nice people, gorgeous views, slightly above-average potato jokes. It's a good spot. However, many Boisians are getting out of the Treasure Valley, and we've found out where they're choosing to call home instead. Stacker.com listed the top destination cities...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Racism#Ccb#Hispanic#Black
AM 1390 KRFO

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

UPDATE: Victim identified in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists

UPDATE: One victim, 53-year-old, Perrish John Jones, has been identified in this deadly motorcycle crash. LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Two men are dead after a crash involving three motorcycles and an SUV Sunday evening in North Las Vegas. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near E. Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center. According to North Las Vegas […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy