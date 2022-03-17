ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sheamus pays tribute to Cesaro

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 1 day ago
Last month, Cesaro left WWE deciding not to renew his contract with the company, also dissatisfied with the use they made of him, given his absence also in the Royal Rumble Match. Interviewed by Joey Hayden of DallasNews.com, Sheamus from Ireland talked about the legacy his friend left in the Stamford...

WWE
